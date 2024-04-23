Professional Indemnity Insurance: All you need to know

In today’s high-risk environment, the relevance of Professional Indemnity Insurance policies is rapidly growing for organisations. It serves as an important tool to navigate civil liability and mitigate the potential for large expenses that may follow due to various risks. Here’s everything you need to know about professional indemnity insurance.

What is Professional Indemnity Insurance?

Professional Indemnity Insurance (PII) safeguards professionals and businesses from financial liabilities arising from errors or omissions in their services. It covers legal costs and settlements if a client alleges that the professional’s work caused harm to their finances. PII is essential for professionals and businesses offering advice, designs, or professional services to clients, as it provides protection against allegations of mistakes or negligence in work undertaken for a client.

What kind of business needs this insurance?

Businesses that provide professional services or advice, such as hospitals, IT companies, manufacturing companies, e-commerce businesses, banks, engineers, property managers, real estate agents, IT/ tech consultants, website developers, doctors, surgeons, accountants, architects, designers, marketing experts, teachers, physical sports instructors, and many others can opt for professional indemnity insurance to protect themselves against claims of negligence, errors, or omissions in their services

Factors to consider before choosing it

Coverage limits: It’s important to ensure that the policy’s coverage limits are high enough to protect you from any potential liabilities.

Type of coverage: Different professions require different types of coverage. For example, architects and engineers may require more coverage than a graphic designer or a writer.

Pricing: Consider the pricing of the policy, and compare quotes from multiple providers to find the best deal on premium costs.

Assess your needs: Assess your company’s specific needs for indemnity insurance. This may involve looking at the risks associated with your industry or reviewing past legal claims against your business.

Compare quotes: Compare quotes from multiple insurance providers to find the best deal on premium costs.

Reputation of the insurance provider: Consider the reputation of the insurance provider as well. Look for providers with a good reputation for paying out claims promptly and efficiently.

Exclusions: Understand the limits and exclusions of professional indemnity insurance.

Claim process: Get clarity on the claim process. Look for providers with a simple claim process, and ensure that you have all the necessary documentation to support your claim.

Check terms and conditions: Read the policy terms and conditions carefully to ensure that you understand what is covered and what is not.

Risks covered under Professional Indemnity Insurance

Breach of confidentiality: Protection against financial losses resulting from the intentional or unintentional disclosure of confidential information, which can harm a company financially.

Infringement of intellectual property: Coverage for legal costs associated with defending against claims of intellectual property infringement or copyright theft.

Impaired or unauthorised access: Damages arising from unauthorised access to sensitive information, with coverage for resulting losses.

Civil fines and penalties: Coverage for civil fines or penalties imposed on the insured due to negligence.

Libel, slander, and defamation: Protection against claims of defamation or damaging statements that harm an individual's reputation.

Breach and delay in duty: Coverage for damages resulting from delays in providing services to clients or breaches of duty, including situations involving employee misconduct.

Disputed fees: Coverage for disputes arising from disagreements over professional fees charged by the insured

Exclusions under professional indemnity insurance

War, invasion, acts of foreign enemies: Professional indemnity insurance excludes losses resulting from war, invasion, acts of foreign enemies, civil unrest, government actions, or related conditions.

Known or reasonably foreseeable situations or incidents: Situations or incidents known or reasonably foreseeable to the insured at the start of the policy.

Previously reported situations or incidents: Previously reported situations or incidents under any other insurance before the policy’s inception.

Fines and penalties: Fines, penalties (civil, criminal, or contractual), punitive damages, exemplary damages, treble damages, or any damages exceeding compensatory damages or uninsurable by law.

Losses from specific substances and diseases: Losses arising from specific substances or diseases such as asbestos, dioxin, AIDS, among others.

Losses due to prohibited acts or omissions: Losses due to prohibited acts or omissions, such as dishonesty, fraud, criminality, violations of laws or ordinances, and services rendered under the influence of intoxicants or narcotics.

Insolvency or bankruptcy: Claims resulting from the insured’s insolvency or bankruptcy.

Other direct or indirect losses: Losses directly or indirectly resulting from ionising radiations, contamination from nuclear fuel or waste, and hazardous properties of explosive nuclear assemblies.