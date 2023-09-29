All about family offices, transcribing apps: Top personal finance stories

Our lead story this week, written by Bindisha Sarang, discusses the potential benefits and regulatory hurdles of relocating family offices to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). It highlights the tax incentives and global investment opportunities that GIFT City offers. However, it also draws attention to the need for clearer regulations regarding taxation in GIFT City.

The second piece, by Namrata Kohli, emphasises the value of transcription apps for modern professionals. It offers details of various tools, and their pricing, and discusses how audio quality affects transcription accuracy. All those looking to boost their professional efficiency should read this article to zero in on an app that suits their needs and budget.

For retirees who wish to avoid the volatility of the markets and earn a regular, fixed income, guaranteed pension plans are a boon. Do look up the table from Policybazaar.com to compare the returns offered by the leading players in this arena.

Small-cap funds have given blockbuster returns to investors in 2023. If you are keen to invest in a fund from this category, read Morningstar’s review of a leading plan from this category.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

120,280: Housing units sold in Q3 2023 across India’s top seven cities

The Indian residential property market scaled a fresh peak in Q3 2023. Data from ANAROCK Research shows that 120,280 housing units were sold in Q3 2023 across the top seven cities, compared to approximately 88,230 units sold in Q3 2022. This denotes a staggering 36 per cent annual growth in sales.

End users who have been sitting on the fences should strike a deal at the earliest. Given the strong demand momentum, it will not be long before prices, which are already showing single-digit growth each quarter, start galloping upward at a much faster pace.

Investors, too, may dive into the market. After a prolonged phase of stagnation and price decline in the previous decade, the bull run in real estate, which seems to have begun in earnest, should last for a while. However, investors should not expect overnight rewards and must enter with a horizon of at least seven years.