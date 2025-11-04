Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of distracting youth with social media reels

Slamming the NDA government in the state, Gandhi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the youth to remain busy in making social media reels, so that they stay distracted from pressing problems about education, health and employment.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Aurangabad, Gandhi charged the PM with promoting addiction to social media.

Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (nasha') of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment, he alleged.

 

Gandhi also claimed that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls.

The INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits, the former Congress president asserted.

Slamming the NDA government in the state, Gandhi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers.

Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students, alleged Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Bihar Election 2025 News Congress BJP Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

