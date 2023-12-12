Australia tightens visa norms for international students, skilled workers

The Australian government on Monday tightened its visa rules for international students and skilled workers entering the nation. New measures aimed at reducing migrants include higher scores on English proficiency tests and increased scrutiny on second visa applications for extended stays.



The Australian government said that this is a “major step forward in reforming Australia’s broken migration system.” They want to bring back migration to a sustainable level with the new strategy that touched a high of 510,000 by June 2023. With the new strategy, the government wants to reduce the number by half in the next two years by June 2025.

In its new migration strategy, the Australian government outlined eight key actions and over 25 new policy commitments and areas for future reform.

Here are the key norms that student visa applicants will have to face:

1. Higher English language requirements: In early 2024, the Australian government will raise English language requirements for visas:

The required IELTS score for a Temporary Graduate visa will increase from 6.0 to 6.5. For a Student visa, the IELTS score requirement will go up from 5.5 to 6.0. Students taking an English Language Intensive Course for Overseas Students (ELICOS) before their main study must score 5.0 (up from 4.5). Students in university foundation or pathway programs need an IELTS score of 5.5.

2. The Australian government will implement stricter measures for student visas:

Apply increased scrutiny to applications from high-risk providers. Introduce a new Genuine Student test to encourage genuine applicants and deter those seeking employment rather than education. Replace the Genuine Temporary Entrant requirement, acknowledging post-study migration pathways. Implement two Ministerial Directions for decision-makers, emphasising academic and career progression for visa approval and prioritising visa processing based on provider risk levels. Higher-risk providers may experience slower processing times.

3. The government will invest $19 million to bolster the student visa integrity unit. This will reduce the misuse of student visas by those using them to seek work in Australia instead of study and those seeking to exploit international students.



4. The government said it will restrict ‘visa hopping’ that undermines system integrity and drives ‘permanent temporariness’. Visa hopping refers to the practice of individuals repeatedly entering and exiting a country to extend their stay or avoid immigration restrictions.



5. The government will apply additional scrutiny to international students applying for another student visa. It will restrict temporary Graduate visa holders from transferring back to student visas while onshore.



6. Several significant changes are also being introduced for Temporary graduate visas:

Earlier former students could spend up to eight years on a Temporary Graduate visa (TGV), but new settings reduce the initial TGV duration and limit extensions to those who studied regionally. The maximum age for a TGV is reduced to 35, targeting early career professionals and addressing concerns about older graduates remaining 'permanently temporary.'

What about Indian students?

The new norms introduced in the migration strategy will have little impact on Indian students as they are protected by the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), said Australian High Commissioner Philip Green.

"Commitments agreed between India and Australia under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be upheld under the new Migration Strategy. This means that Indian graduates will continue to be eligible to stay on a Temporary Graduate Visa for two years for a bachelor's degree, three years for the completion of a master's degree and four years for the completion of a PhD," said Green on Monday, as per PTI.

Green further added that the government will continue to welcome high-quality students seeking out educational opportunities in Australia.

Key changes for skilled migration visa:

With an ageing population, the island nation needs skilled workers for its workforce. According to Minister for Home Affairs Clare O'Neil, the current migration system makes it hard for a skilled permanent migrant to come to Australia.

“But it's far too easy to use side doors and back doors of the system to come as a temporary, lower-paid migrant who are vulnerable to exploitation,” said O'Neil.

With the new policy, the government wants to address labour shortages and provide a pathway for potential future permanent residents.

The government will introduce a new 4-year temporary skilled worker visa — the Skills in Demand visa. This new visa will give workers more opportunities to move employers and will provide clear pathways to permanent residence for those who want to pursue them. The Skills in Demand visa will replace the complex single employer-sponsored Temporary Skill Shortage visa. Periods of employment with any approved employer with the new visa will count towards permanent residence requirements. Temporary skilled migrants will also be enabled to apply for permanent residence through self-nominated independent pathways, for example, through a reformed points test. If the employment relationship with a sponsor ceases, visa holders will have 180 days to find another sponsor and can work during this period. The government plans to establish specific pathways under the Skills in Demand visa. The first, the Specialist Skills Pathway, is for eligible applicants (nominated by an approved employer, meeting health and character requirements) in occupations excluding trades workers, machinery operators, drivers, and labourers. These applicants must earn at least $135,000 (Specialist Skills Threshold) and match the earnings of Australian workers in the same occupation. The second pathway in the new Skills in Demand visa is the Core Skills Pathway. Most temporary skilled migrants will come through the Core Skills Pathway. The Core Skills Pathway is for eligible applicants meeting general criteria and their occupations are listed on the new Core Skills Occupation List and salaries at or above the TSMIT (to be renamed Core Skills Threshold) or the relevant average market salary if higher.

The Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) is a minimum salary requirement set by the Australian government for certain skilled migration visas. It is the minimum annual income that an employer must offer to a temporary skilled migrant to ensure that their basic living expenses are covered during their stay in Australia. Notably, the current government had earlier raised the Temporary Skilled Migration Income Threshold (TSMIT) from $53,900 to $70,000.