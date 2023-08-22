Best-performing India-focused offshore equity funds, ETFs in June quarter





Quarterly Returns of India-Focused Offshore Funds and ETFs Versus the MSCI India Index







Out of the universe of 286 funds under consideration, 83 managed to outperform both the category average and the MSCI India USD Index during the quarter ended June 2023. The average performance of India-focused offshore funds and ETF category surged 11.86% during the June 2023 quarter, mirroring the overall upward trend of the Indian equity market. But despite good performance, it marginally underperformed the MSCI India USD Index, which posted a growth of 12.36%, shows data analysed by Morningstar.Source: Morningstar Direct. Returns are denominated in INR. Data as of June 30, 2023. Note: Past performance may or may not be maintained in the future and should not be used as a basis for comparison with other investments.





Performance of the 10 Largest India-Focused Offshore Equity Funds and ETFs as of June 2023



Over longer spans of one and three years, the performance of the offshore and ETF category has been a mixed bag. Although the category has performed slightly better over the past year, over the past three years it has lagged the index.

Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of June 30, 2023. All performances as of June 2023 and denominated in US dollars. Returns greater than one year are compounded annualised. Oldest share class of fund considered.



The largest fund among the India-focused offshore fund and ETFs, iShares MSCI India ETF, delivered a return of 10.7% during the quarter but underperformed the category average of 11.9% and the MSCI India GR USD Index (12.4%). Over longer periods of one and three years, the fund has underperformed both category peers and the index, shows data analysed by Morningstar.

Also Read India-focused offshore funds, ETFs see inflows for fourth quarter in a row Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging India-focused offshore fund, ETFs record $803 mn net inflow in Q4 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio up 11% thus far in FY24; beats markets Over Rs 100-crore relief for ETFs as Yes Bank three-year lockup ends India-focused offshore funds, ETFs see inflows for fourth quarter in a row Higher EMI or longer tenure? Go by your financial wherewithal, say experts RIL most sold stock across various active funds in July, HUL most bought FPI outflows to be short-lived: Here's where they have been investing Explained: Borrowers can change tenures, EMIs, switch to fixed rates during loan resets

Over the course of the quarter, Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities A USD Acc was the top-performing fund, clocking a return of 15.5% during the quarter, outperforming the category average and the MSCI India GR USD Index. Its









Quarterly Returns of India-Focused Offshore Funds and ETFs Versus the MSCI India Index



The average performance of India-focused offshore funds and ETF category surged 11.86% during the June 2023 quarter, mirroring the overall upward trend of the Indian equity market. But despite good performance, it marginally underperformed the MSCI India USD Index, which posted a growth of 12.36%, shows data analysed by Morningstar. performance over longer periods is also impressive, as it has outperformed the category average and index over one- and three-year time frames.

Out of the universe of 286 funds under consideration, 83 managed to outperform both the category average and the MSCI India USD Index during the quarter ended June 2023.





Performance of the 10 Largest India-Focused Offshore Equity Funds and ETFs as of June 2023



Over longer spans of one and three years, the performance of the offshore and ETF category has been a mixed bag. Although the category has performed slightly better over the past year, over the past three years it has lagged the index.

Source: Morningstar Direct. Data as of June 30, 2023. All performances as of June 2023 and denominated in US dollars. Returns greater than one year are compounded annualised. Oldest share class of fund considered.



The largest fund among the India-focused offshore fund and ETFs, iShares MSCI India ETF, delivered a return of 10.7% during the quarter but underperformed the category average of 11.9% and the MSCI India GR USD Index (12.4%). Over longer periods of one and three years, the fund has underperformed both category peers and the index, shows data analysed by Morningstar.

Over the course of the quarter, Ashoka WhiteOak India Opportunities A USD Acc was the top-performing fund, clocking a return of 15.5% during the quarter, outperforming the category average and the MSCI India GR USD Index. Its

performance over longer periods is also impressive, as it has outperformed the category average and index over one- and three-year time frames.



Five Best- and Worst-Performing India-Focused Offshore Equity Funds and ETFs During the Quarter Ended June 2023





Life Retail was the top-performing fund in the India-focused offshore fund and ETF category during the quarter with a return of 30.0%. It outperformed the category average (11.9%) and MSCI India USD Index (12.4%) by a huge margin.

"The fund's performance over longer time frames leaves a lot to be desired. In fact, this was the worst-performing fund in the previous quarter," said the report by Morningstar Direct.

ONE India Opportunity IA, the top-performing fund in the previous quarter, was the worst-performing fund this quarter. It was the only fund in the category to suffer a loss (of 3.7%) during the quarter.

The fund's performance over longer time frames is also not impressive as it has underperformed its category average and index across time frames.

While the India-focused offshore funds and ETF category underperformed the MSCI India USD Index during the quarter, it managed to marginally outperform the same over a one-year period. While the category average over one year stood at 14.8%, the MSCI India USD Index delivered 14.7% return over the same period.

Only two funds from the category delivered negative performance over a one-year period.

ENAM India Growth A1 was the best performer over a one-year period, returning 33.1%. The fund's performance over the three-year period is also very impressive. It clocked a return of 34.2%, significantly outperforming the category average (14.8%) and the MSCI India USD Index (14.7%)

India Value Investments Ltd £ was the worst-performing fund over a one-year period, returning negative 10%.

After a lackluster March 2023 quarter, the Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rally during the quarter ended June 2023 where the S&P BSE Sensex Index registered a gain of 9.71% through the quarter. However, the mid- and small-cap segments were the major beneficiaries. While the S&P BSE Midcap Index surged by 19.57%, the S&P BSE Small Cap Index appreciated by 20.94%.Source: Morningstar Direct. Returns are denominated in INR. Data as of June 30, 2023. Note: Past performance may or may not be maintained in the future and should not be used as a basis for comparison with other investments.After a lackluster March 2023 quarter, the Indian equity markets witnessed a strong rally during the quarter ended June 2023 where the S&P BSE Sensex Index registered a gain of 9.71% through the quarter. However, the mid- and small-cap segments were the major beneficiaries. While the S&P BSE Midcap Index surged by 19.57%, the S&P BSE Small Cap Index appreciated by 20.94%.Fidelity India Focus A-USD delivered a return of 10.3%, lowest among the 10 largest funds. This did have an impact on relative performance over one and three years, respectively.