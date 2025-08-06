Black money haul: Over ₹30,000 cr undisclosed income traced by I-T in FY25

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has detected ₹30,444 crore in undisclosed income during the 2024–25 financial year through 465 survey operations, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
In a written reply, the minister said that the I-T Department initiates surveys, search and seizure actions, and assessments when it receives credible information of direct tax evasion. These enforcement actions are part of the government's ongoing efforts to tackle tax non-compliance and black money.
“Whenever credible information of direct tax evasion comes to notice, suitable action is taken, including surveys, search and seizure operations and assessments to bring the undisclosed income to tax,” Chaudhary said.
FY25 Key Figures
Surveys conducted: 465
Also Read
Undisclosed income detected: ₹30,444 crore
Groups searched: 1,437
Assets seized: ₹2,504 crore
Comparison with Previous Years
The data reveals a drop in the number of surveys conducted in FY25 compared to the previous two years but shows continued strong detection of black money:
FY24
Surveys: 737
Undisclosed income detected: ₹37,622 crore
Groups searched: 1,166
Assets seized: ₹2,555 crore
FY23
Surveys: 1,245
Undisclosed income detected: ₹9,805 crore
Groups searched: 1,437
Assets seized: ₹1,766 crore
While the number of survey operations has declined over the three-year period, the average amount of undisclosed income detected per survey has increased significantly, suggesting a more targeted and intelligence-driven approach by the I-T department.