Monday, July 14, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fake tax deductions: What taxpayers must know as I-T Dept launches raids

Fake tax deductions: What taxpayers must know as I-T Dept launches raids

Taxpayers flagged for bogus political donations risk scrutiny and penalties; experts advise keeping records and consulting professionals despite new Al tools.

income tax bill, income tax, tax

income tax bill, income tax, tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has launched nationwide raids at over 200 locations to crack down on fraudulent tax deduction claims, targeting individuals and intermediaries allegedly helping taxpayers inflate deductions under the old tax regime, including bogus political donations, tuition fees, and medical expenses, news agency ANI reported on Monday.
 
“The Income Tax Department is conducting raids in connection with false deductions of political donations. This action comes after the Department found several bogus bills claimed by several intermediaries under 80GGC,” ANI posted on its X handle.
 
“Searches were also underway in connection with bogus medical expenses and tuition fees.  Raids were underway on more than 200 locations,” ANI reported, quoting sources.
 
 

Misuse of paperless filing flagged

Authorities pointed out that the shift to paperless filing of income tax returns has made it easier for some taxpayers to inflate deductions, assuming they would escape scrutiny. However, recent initiatives such as the I-T Department’s “NUDGE” campaign flagged suspicious claims and encouraged taxpayers to revise their returns before facing penalties.

Why political donations are under scrutiny

Tax deductions for political donations, allowed under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, are a key focus. These deductions enable individuals to reduce their taxable income if contributions are made to registered political parties or electoral trusts.

Also Read

tax

I-T dept conducts raids in multiple cities in bogus tax deductions case

England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: All eyes on Rahul-Pant; play resumes at 3:30 PM

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 118% from March low

ENG vs IND 3rd Test broadcasting details

ENG vs IND 3rd Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 5 live for free?

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Markets off lows, Sensex down 220 pts, Nifty nears 25,100; SMID up; IT stocks dip

 
“The Income Tax Department flags political donations to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of tax benefits,” said SR Patnaik, partner (head – taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. “Taxpayers are required to submit valid proofs of payments and receipts to substantiate donations. In case of unsubstantiated claims, it may lead to further scrutiny and penalties.”

Should you rely on AI tools?

The department’s recently launched TaxAssist AI tool has also been in focus, but experts caution against over-relying on it.
 
“The tool is new and its performance hasn’t been tested extensively. Taxpayers may still need to consult a professional, especially in complex cases.” said Patnaik
 

What should taxpayers do?

Experts suggest to- 
 
  • Maintain proper records: Bank statements, transaction proofs, and receipts are critical. 
  • Avoid cash contributions: Only digital or banking channels qualify for deductions. 
  • Be cautious of intermediaries: Don’t engage agents who offer to ‘arrange’ deductions. 
  • Respond to notices promptly: Use TaxAssist for guidance, but seek professional advice if needed.
 
Tax experts advise taxpayers to file honest returns and avoid taking shortcuts that could lead to prosecution.
 

More From This Section

Real estate, Property prices, GST

Airport boom fuels property surge: Plot prices jump nearly 118% in 4 years

Groww

Groww rolls out BSE Power ETF, FoF amid India's surging electricity demand

EPFO

EPFO grievance portal: Step-by-step guide to raise and track complaints

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Air India crash: Group accident policies and InstaClaims bring quick relief

real estate, realty firms

Delhi-NCR luxury home sales soar 209% in H1 2025, all flats above ₹6 cr

Topics : Tax raid IT raids Income Tax fraud BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon