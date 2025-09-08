Monday, September 08, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Retail leasing in Delhi-NCR jumps 25% as fashion, home brands expand

Retail leasing in Delhi-NCR jumps 25% as fashion, home brands expand

Fresh mall supply, rising footfalls and strong demand from apparel and homeware brands lift retail leasing in Delhi-NCR, with vacancies in top-grade spaces at historic lows

Adobe stock photo

Adobe stock photo

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Retail real estate in Delhi-NCR is witnessing a revival, with leasing activity picking up pace in the first half of 2025. According to property consultant CBRE, demand for retail spaces in malls and high streets rose 25 per cent between January and June, reflecting both fresh supply and growing appetite from retailers.
 

Leasing momentum back after last year’s dip

CBRE data shows that leasing touched around 5 lakh sq ft in the January–June period, compared with 4 lakh sq ft in the same period last year. This comes after a slowdown in 2024, when the total number of areas on lease fell to 10 lakh sq ft from 14 lakh sq ft in 2023.
 
 
The rebound was supported by new mall supply, with about 3 lakh sq ft of fresh retail space hitting the market in the first six months this year. In contrast, no new mall supply was added during the same period in 2024.
 

Who is driving the demand?

·  Fashion and apparel brands accounted for 35 per cent of leasing in H1 2025.
 
·  Homeware and departmental stores took up around 30 per cent of the new space.

Also Read

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Comprehensive land reforms key for India to become manufacturing hub: CII

office space

Foreign firms lease 62% of office space in India's top 9 cities: CBRE

Muttiah Muralitharan

Decoding row over Sri Lanka's Muralitharan getting 'land for free' in J&K

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 24,800; SMIDs in green; auto rally, IT drag

Bihar STET 2025 registration

Bihar STET 2025 registration starts today: Check dates, eligibility & more

 
·  The remaining share was split across food & beverage players and other lifestyle retailers.
 
The leasing numbers pertain to investment-grade malls, high streets, and standalone developments across Delhi-NCR.
 

Developers upbeat on growth

Industry voices, while talking to PTI, suggest that retail leasing is no longer only about transactions, but about creating experiences.
 
·  “Retail is no longer just about transactions, it is about creating vibrant destinations that connect communities, inspire engagement, and elevate everyday life,” said Ankit Sharma, senior vice president–leasing at Elan Group.
 
·  Gaurav Bansal, assistant vice-president and head leasing at Trehan Iris, highlighted the role of consumer behaviour. “With rising footfalls, robust spending patterns, and a preference for experience-led destinations, retailers are actively expanding their presence across prime and emerging markets.”
 
·  Rakesh Bohra, chief operating officer at Pioneer Urban, added that the outlook for Gurugram’s retail real estate remained strong with vacancies at less than 3 per cent in Grade A spaces.
 
Experts believe Delhi-NCR’s retail market is set for steady growth in 2025, aided by a healthy pipeline of new malls, rising consumer spending, and continued interest from global and domestic retailers. With vacancies at historic lows and fashion brands leading the charge, developers see momentum sustaining across both prime city locations and upcoming hubs.
 
(with agency inputs)

More From This Section

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

Do you have to pay tax on inherited gold? Know when liability kicks in

real estate

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells apartment for ₹15.6 crore in Mumbai

With Tiger Shroff as ambassador, Casio is hoping to tap into his large fan base in urban and semi-urban areas

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai flat for Rs 15.6 crore

retirement homes, senior citizens

Secure and cared for: The rise of senior living communities in Indiapremium

mutual fund, SIP

Credit risk funds: Opt if net yield premium over safer funds is substantialpremium

Topics : Land leasing Retail lending Real Estate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon