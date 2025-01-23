Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Canada enforces stricter rules on family work permits for immigrants

Canada enforces stricter rules on family work permits for immigrants

The revised OWP rules come alongside an updated immigration plan that reduces the number of permanent residents Canada aims to admit annually

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Photo: PTI

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada has tightened regulations for family open work permits (OWPs) for the spouses of international students and foreign workers, limiting eligibility to a narrower set of applicants. The changes, which took effect in January 2025, are part of a broader shift in the country’s immigration policy. 
The revised OWP rules come alongside an updated immigration plan that reduces the number of permanent residents Canada aims to admit annually. The country expects to welcome 395,000 new permanent residents this year, a sharp drop from its previous goal of 500,000. This target will further decrease to 380,000 in 2026 and 365,000 in 2027. 
 
 
What are family open work permits? 
 
Family OWPs allow spouses of international students and foreign workers to work for most employers across Canada without being tied to a single job or employer. These permits are highly valued for their flexibility, especially among newcomers adjusting to life in Canada.
 
Previously, spouses of all international students and many foreign workers could apply for OWPs. However, under the new rules, eligibility has been significantly narrowed.  

Also Read

Canada Indian

Canada PR: 4 new permanent residency pathways to be introduced in 2025

Canada

Canada: 50,000 foreign students no-shows in 2024, including 20,000 Indian

Canada Indian

Canada tightens family work permit rules: Key changes for students, workers

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

What Canada holds for Indian students and workers in the post-Trudeau era

Ujjal Dosanjh

Trudeau gone, what next for India-Canada ties? Ujjal Dosanjh explains

 
New eligibility criteria
 
Spouses of international students must now meet one of the following conditions to qualify for an OWP:
 
< The international student is enrolled in a master’s programme lasting at least 16 months.  
< The student is undertaking a doctoral programme.  
< The student is enrolled in specific professional or eligible programmes.  
 
For spouses of foreign workers, eligibility is limited to those employed in certain roles under Canada’s Training, Education, Experience, and Responsibilities (TEER) categories:  
 
< TEER 0 or 1 occupations, which include management roles and positions requiring advanced university education.  
< Select TEER 2 and 3 roles in industries with labour shortages or linked to government priorities, such as healthcare, construction, and natural resources.  
 
Additionally, the foreign worker must have at least 16 months remaining on their work permit at the time of their spouse’s OWP application. Dependent children of foreign workers are no longer eligible for OWPs under the revised rules.
 
A full list of eligible TEER 2 and 3 occupations was released on January 21, 2025. Examples include medical laboratory technicians, construction supervisors, paramedics, and cooks.
 
What happens to existing OWPs?
 
OWPs approved under the previous criteria will remain valid until they expire. For family members already in Canada, renewals are possible if they meet the original criteria of their current permits. In these cases, the renewal period must align with the study or work permit of the primary applicant.
 
Spouses of workers covered by free-trade agreements or those transitioning to permanent residence are unaffected by these changes. Family members who no longer qualify for an OWP can still apply for other types of work permits under Canada’s existing programmes.
 
TEER category breakdown
 
To understand the scope of these changes, here is a summary of the TEER system:
 
TEER 0: Management-level roles, such as chief executive officers, financial managers, and hotel managers.
TEER 1: Positions requiring university education, including doctors, architects, software engineers, and secondary school teachers.
TEER 2: Jobs typically needing a college diploma or short-term apprenticeship training, such as paramedics, electricians, and construction supervisors.
TEER 3: Roles requiring shorter diploma courses or more than six months of on-the-job training, including carpenters, cooks, and hairstylists.
TEER 4: Positions generally requiring a high school diploma or no formal education but with on-the-job training, such as cashiers, bartenders, and retail salespersons.
TEER 5: Jobs with no formal education requirements, including fruit pickers, cleaners, and grocery shelf stockers.

More From This Section

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Fund review: HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities fund

Bonds

Secondary bond market: What retail investors must know about rates, yields

Salary

Austria, Denmark to Israel: Minimum wage for foreign workers hiked in 2025

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank announces maintenance, some services to be impacted this week

Housing scheme, Jhuggi Jhopri clusters

Tackling rising home prices: Research pricing, demand-supply for best deals

Topics : Canada Immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon