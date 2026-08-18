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Home / India News / Ram Temple donation theft case: Champat Rai gets clean chit from SIT

Ram Temple donation theft case: Champat Rai gets clean chit from SIT

The probe also cleared former Trust member Anil Mishra, though a second investigation into the matter remains ongoing

Champat Rai

Ex-Ram Temple official Champat Rai gets clean chit in Ram Temple donation theft case. (Photo: PTI)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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  Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai has received a clean chit from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. The probe also cleared former Trust member Anil Mishra, though a second investigation into the matter remains ongoing.
 

What did the SIT report say?

 
The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has handed over the SIT’s final report to the Trust for further action. According to Hindustan Times, the report does not name Champat Rai or Anil Mishra in connection with the alleged theft.
 
Both officials resigned from their positions on June 27, after allegations of irregularities in the management of temple donations surfaced. They were subsequently questioned by investigators about the donation collection and management process.
 
 

How did the donation theft case begin?

 
The controversy escalated after allegations of cash theft from the temple’s donation-counting process emerged in June. A three-member SIT was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the Trust’s request, and it examined the system used to collect, count, store, and account for donations.
 
The preliminary probe flagged several lapses, including:

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  • Cash thefts allegedly detected around 70 times between April 27 and June 5
  • Employees allegedly captured on CCTV concealing and taking away cash
  • Lapses in following standard operating procedures, including inadequate frisking at entry and exit points
 
Following the preliminary report, an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight people were arrested in connection with the case.
 

What happens next?

 
The latest clean chit relates to the findings of the first SIT, while the wider investigation into the alleged donation theft is still underway. A second SIT, headed by IG Lucknow range Kiran S, is overseeing the investigation into the case registered in Ayodhya pursuant to the Supreme Court’s directions.
 
The Supreme Court also directed the SIT to submit a status report on the progress of the probe within two weeks.
 

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Topics : BS Web Reports Ram temple Donations theft

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 10:48 AM IST