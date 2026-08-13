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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Compare the best super top-up health cover plans before picking one

Compare the best super top-up health cover plans before picking one

With healthcare costs rising sharply, comprehensive health insurance and super top-up plans are becoming a necessity for urban Indians seeking stronger financial protection

Health Insurance (Photo: Pexels)

Health Insurance (Photo: Pexels)

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:36 PM IST

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A comprehensive health insurance is a must for city dwellers these days, what with the increasing costs of private healthcare. However, even you have a base health cover, sometimes it may not be enough for longer or more serious periods of hospital stays and procedures. Therefore, it is advisable to take a top-up coverage over and above your baseline cover so that any untoward emergencies can be taken care of without having to jump through hoops or incur more significant financial burdens. Here's a list of the best base cover and available super top-ups in health insurance premiums from Policybazaar. 
 

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Topics : Personal Finance Finance News Health Insurance

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:36 PM IST