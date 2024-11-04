Business Standard
Cybercrime alert: PIB warns customers against fake 'SBI Rewards' app

PIB has clarified that SBI never sends links or APK files via SMS or WhatsApp for redeeming rewards

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning regarding a viral message encouraging individuals to download an app for ‘SBI rewards.’ This message has been identified as part of a scam aimed at defrauding users. PIB clarified that the State Bank of India (SBI) does not send links or APK files via SMS or WhatsApp for redeeming rewards, emphasising the importance of not downloading unknown files or clicking on suspicious links.
  The advisory comes in response to increasing cyber fraud incidents, where individuals have lost significant amounts of money due to scams that employ sophisticated tactics. PIB's fact-checking initiative aims to protect users from such phishing attempts and raise awareness about the risks associated with unsolicited messages.
 
 
How the scammers operate
  The scammers operate by creating a sense of urgency among recipients, often stating that their reward points will expire soon unless action is taken immediately. For instance, a message reads: “Your SBI NetBanking Reward Points (Rs 18,000.00) will expire today! Redeem them now through the SBI REWARD App. Install & claim your reward by cash deposit in your account”. Such messages are designed to trick users into downloading malicious software that can steal sensitive data.
 

How to redeem my SBI points
 
You can redeem your SBI Points for a wide range of products across categories such as apparel, electronics, jewellery, home décor, kitchen appliances and for services such as movie tickets, air tickets, mobile/DTH recharge and more. To redeem log on to https://www.rewardz.sbi/ or call SBI Rewardz customer care at 1800-209-8500.
 
Preventive measures against frauds
  Verify sender authenticity: Always check if the message is from a legitimate source. Contact your bank directly using verified contact details to confirm any suspicious requests.
  Avoid clicking links: Do not click on links or download files from unsolicited messages. Scammers often use these to install malware or steal your information.
 
Check for red flags: Look out for signs of fraud, such as urgent language or requests for personal information.
  Use official apps and websites: Only use official banking apps and websites for transactions and account management.
  Enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts.
 

Topics : Press Information Bureau sbi

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

