For summer holiday, discover 8 countries with visa-on-arrival for Indians

For their summer holidays, Indians can travel to 43 countries that provide visa-on-arrival

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

For their summer holidays, Indians can travel to 43 countries that provide visa-on-arrival. If it’s an island vacation you’re looking for, head to Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji or Cook Islands. Here's a list of eight countries where Indian passport holders can spend their summer holidays.
 
Maldives
 
Set in the Indian Ocean and known for its crystal-clear waters and stunning beaches. Visitors can also experience the country's rich marine life through activities such as diving and diving. Maldives issues tourist visa-on-arrival to Indian citizens that is valid for 30 days.
 
Indonesia
 
Indonesia is a Southeast Asian country known for its stunning beaches, diverse culture and rich history. When considering Indonesia, Bali naturally emerges as one of the foremost destinations in mind. Visitors can explore ancient temples, hike in lush rainforests, and relax at beautiful beaches.
 
Thailand
 
Thailand radiates a cool vibe making it an essential addition to any traveller's itinerary. With an abundance of attractions including monasteries, temples, beaches, flea markets, and shopping arcades, visitors are presented with an array of options to indulge in, promising an unforgettable experience.
 
Cape Verde Islands
 
Cape Verde is a group of islands off the coast of West Africa. With stunning beaches, crystal clear waters, and a relaxed atmosphere, it's the perfect destination for relaxation and water sports.
 
Sri Lanka
 
Sri Lanka presents a tropical buffet with its best cuisine, clean beaches, tea plantations and much more. What adds to the allure is the convenience for Indian travellers to obtain a visa on arrival.
 
Cambodia
 
Cambodia is known for its ancient temples. The country also offers visitors to experience its unique culture and cuisine. Cambodia combines warmth, welcoming people, history and natural beauty.
 
Madagascar
 
Madagascar is an island nation located off the coast of East Africa. With unique wildlife, stunning national parks, and beautiful beaches, visitors can experience a truly unique travel destination.

Palau Islands
 
Comprising over five hundred islands, Palau is a destination that offers visitors a chance to explore some of the world's most beautiful beaches, coral reefs, and natural wonders.
 
How to get a visa on arrival
 
Research: Start by identifying countries that offer visa-on-arrival for your nationality. This information can be obtained from the embassy or consulate of your destination country or through online resources.
 
Review requirements: Once you've identified potential visa-on-arrival destinations, carefully review the requirements. These typically include having a valid passport, proof of onward travel, and payment of a visa fee.
 
Gather necessary documents: Collect all the required documents based on the visa requirements. This usually involves your passport, recent passport photos, and any additional documents specified by the country you're visiting.
 
Arrival preparation: Upon arrival at the airport or border checkpoint of your destination, locate the visa-on-arrival counter or designated area.
 
Complete application form: Fill out the visa application form provided at the counter or download it beforehand if necessary. Ensure all information is accurate and complete.
 
Fees: Pay the applicable visa fee at the designated counter. Fees can vary depending on the country and duration of your intended stay.
 
Receive visa: After submitting your application and paying the fee, you'll receive your visa. Take a moment to verify that all details on the visa before leaving the counter.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

