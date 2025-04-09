Debt funds outlook: Fund category must match horizon, risk appetite

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6 per cent on April 9, its second consecutive reduction following the 25 bps cut on February 7. It also shifted its monetary policy stance from “neutral” to “accommodative”, indicating the possibility of further easing to support economic growth amid global uncertainties.

Outlook on interest rates

Fund managers foresee two more rate cuts of 25 bps each in the coming policies. “There will be a cumulative rate cut of 100 bps in this cycle, resulting in a terminal repo rate of 5.5 per cent