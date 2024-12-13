Business Standard
Need to create Indian model of women's empowerment: Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister made the comments at the inauguration of a one-day workshop 'Shaping Academic Excellence for VIKSIT Bharat @2047' for women leaders

The minister said equality and empowerment of women alone can empower our society and nation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stressed upon the need to establish a level playing field for women in all spheres and "Indian model of women empowerment" has to be created to ensure that women belong to all decision-making structures and life choices.

"The emerging new world order will be driven by knowledge and women are breaking glass ceilings, challenging gender roles and their participation is increasing in all spheres, including in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). It is important to establish a level playing field for women in all spheres," he said.

 

"Indian model of women empowerment has to be created to ensure that women belong to all decision-making structures and life choices. As we move towards realising the goal of Viksit Bharat, Nari Shakti will assume more decision-making roles," he added.

The minister said equality and empowerment of women alone can empower our society and nation.

"The workshop aims to showcase how women are elevating educational standards in higher education and also equip and inspire them for leadership roles. I am confident that the deliberations, dialogues and experience sharing in the workshop would provide a roadmap for that," he said.

