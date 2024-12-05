Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Axis Bank's new savings account for women is packed with perks, discounts

Axis Bank's new savings account for women is packed with perks, discounts

Zero rental fees on small and medium lockers for the first year, followed by a 50% discount from the second year

Axis Bank

Axis Bank | Image: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a  move to empower women financially, Axis Bank has launched the ARISE Women’s Savings Account, a specialized solution designed to cater to the financial needs of women. The account, introduced by Ms. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson of Salesforce India, offers a range of benefits, including access to women financial experts, personalized investment options, healthcare discounts, and more.
 
This new initiative is part of Axis Bank’s vision to bridge the gender gap in financial participation. 
 
According to the recent data from the National Statistical Office (NSO), women hold only 20.8% of India’s total bank deposits, despite constituting 36.4% of all bank account holders. In metropolitan areas, women’s deposits are only 16.5%, compared to 30% in rural areas.
 
 
Some standout features of the ARISE Women’s Savings Account include:
  • Family Banking Program: Benefits extended to family members, with the option to link children’s accounts without initial funding.
  • Exclusive Benefits: Zero locker fees for the first year, higher transaction limits, and quarterly airport lounge access.
  • Healthcare Coverage: Discounts on women-specific diagnostic tests, unlimited consultations with doctors, and access to wellness sessions.
  • Lifestyle Offers: Discounts on beauty products, childcare benefits, and a complimentary Swiggy One membership.
 
· ARISE Debit Card: Higher transaction limits with Rs 5 Lakh on POS and Rs 1 Lakh at ATMs; includes quarterly airport lounge access and 1 EDGE REWARD Point on every Rs. 200 spent
 
·  Complimentary NEO Credit Card: Includes an instant 10% discount on BookMyShow (up to Rs. 100/month), up to 40% off on Zomato orders, and 1 EDGE REWARD Point on every Rs. 200 spent

More From This Section

Credit Card

SBI Card update: No reward points for spending on digital gaming platforms

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Karnataka Bank increases fixed deposit interest offering up to 7.5 %

Flight, plane, Airplane

IndiGo among worst airlines globally: How claim processing impacts ranking

EPFO

EPFO to give time till Dec 15 to activate UAN for financial scheme

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Suraj Estate Developers buys land in Mumbai's Mahim area for Rs 101 crore

 
The account holders can avail exclusive benefits such as:
 
Financial Solutions
  •  Financial guidance by women experts
  • Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC) waiver on the first year for Demat Account
  • Options to invest in a customized basket of stocks, specifically designed for women
  •  Stocks recommendation with 50% discount on SmartEdge
 
Healthcare Benefits
  •  Discounts up to 70% on women-specific diagnostic tests, including Pap Smear, Mammogram, and Cancer Screening
  •  Unlimited consultations with top hospital experts, including general physicians, nutritionists, psychologists, and pediatricians
  • Up to 10% discount on pharmacy prescriptions
  • Access to wellness sessions, including unlimited on-call consultations with dermatologists
 
Lifestyle Offers & Discounts:
  •  Exclusive childcare benefits with FirstCry Club Membership
  •  Complimentary Swiggy One membership
  •  10% discount on beauty and fashion products at Nykaa
 
 " ARISE has been designed to fill these gaps and help women rise to their power and potential. It’s not just a savings account—it’s a response to the real, everyday needs of women. We believe that empowering women financially creates a ripple effect - strengthening families, communities, and the nation as a whole. This initiative underscores our vision of creating an equitable banking ecosystem and society, where every woman has the resources and confidence to achieve her aspirations," said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD&CEO, Axis Bank.
 
The ARISE account also comes with specific balance maintenance criteria depending on the location:
 
Metro Areas: Rs 16,000 initial funding and an average monthly balance (AMB) of Rs 12,000.
Urban Areas: Rs 15,000 initial funding and Rs 12,000 AMB.
Semi-Urban Areas: Rs 6,000 initial funding and Rs 5,000 AMB.
Rural Areas: Rs 3,000 initial funding and ₹2,500 AMB.
Non-maintenance charges are levied if the AMB is not met, starting at Rs 6 per Rs 100 of the shortfall.
 
Additionally, the account offers attractive features such as higher transaction limits with the ARISE Debit Card and complimentary access to an NEO Credit Card. There are also zero locker rental fees for the first year and other financial products designed to help women manage and grow their wealth.
 

Also Read

Credit card, cards

Credit card changes in December: Check out Axis Bank, YES Bank, SBI updates

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

PremiumAmitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank

We want to create an all-weather franchise: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Axis Bank, Axis

Loan book of Axis Bank's GIFT City unit doubles to $4 billion in 5 years

PremiumDebt funds

Axis Bank, Bank of India eyeing to raise funds through AT-I bonds

Topics : Axis Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon