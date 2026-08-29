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DHL Supply Chain inks Rs 56 lakh per month lease for Bengaluru facility

2.4 Lakh Sq Ft, Rs 56.4 Lakh Monthly: DHL's New Bengaluru-Area Logistics Lease

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DHL Takes 2.4 Lakh Sq Ft in Hoskote on 5-Year Lease at Rs 23.50/Sq Ft

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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DHL Supply Chain  has leased a 2.4 lakh sq ft commercial facility in Karnataka’s Hoskote region at a monthly rent of Rs 56.4 lakh, showed property documents accessed by CRE Matrix. 
 
The property, a commercial building located in Ekarajapura Village, Sulibele Hobli, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, has been leased from M/s Saviraj Logistics.
 
According to the lease details, DHL Supply Chain will pay Rs 23.50 per sq ft per month for the 2,40,000 sq ft chargeable area. The agreement was registered on July 10, 2026.
 
The five-year lease will commence from August 1, 2026, although the rent will start from November 1, 2026. This gives DHL a three-month rent-free period from August 1 to October 31, 2026.
 
 
Key terms of the lease

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  • Leased area: 2,40,000 sq ft
  • Monthly rent: Rs 56.4 lakh
  • Rent: Rs 23.50 per sq ft per month
  • Lease tenure: 5 years
  • Lease commencement: August 1, 2026
  • Rent commencement: November 1, 2026
  • Rent-free period: 3 months
  • Security deposit: Rs 2.256 crore
  • Lock-in period: 3 years
  • Annual rent escalation: 4.5%
  • CAM charges: Included in the monthly rent
 
At the contracted rent, the facility translates into an annualised rental outgo of Rs 6.77 crore once rent commencement begins, before accounting for the annual escalation.
 
The lease also carries a three-year lock-in, giving the lessor greater visibility over occupancy while providing DHL with a long-term facility for its supply-chain operations.
 
The transaction comes as Bengaluru and its peripheral industrial corridors continue to attract demand for large warehousing and logistics facilities. Hoskote, located on the eastern side of the Bengaluru metropolitan region, has emerged as an important logistics and industrial location, supported by its connectivity to the city and major transport routes.
 

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First Published: Aug 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST