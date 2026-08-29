DHL Supply Chain inks Rs 56 lakh per month lease for Bengaluru facility

DHL Supply Chain has leased a 2.4 lakh sq ft commercial facility in Karnataka’s Hoskote region at a monthly rent of Rs 56.4 lakh, showed property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The property, a commercial building located in Ekarajapura Village, Sulibele Hobli, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, has been leased from M/s Saviraj Logistics.

According to the lease details, DHL Supply Chain will pay Rs 23.50 per sq ft per month for the 2,40,000 sq ft chargeable area. The agreement was registered on July 10, 2026.

The five-year lease will commence from August 1, 2026, although the rent will start from November 1, 2026. This gives DHL a three-month rent-free period from August 1 to October 31, 2026.

Key terms of the lease

Leased area: 2,40,000 sq ft

Monthly rent: Rs 56.4 lakh

Rent: Rs 23.50 per sq ft per month

Lease tenure: 5 years

Lease commencement: August 1, 2026

Rent commencement: November 1, 2026

Rent-free period: 3 months

Security deposit: Rs 2.256 crore

Lock-in period: 3 years

Annual rent escalation: 4.5%

CAM charges: Included in the monthly rent

At the contracted rent, the facility translates into an annualised rental outgo of Rs 6.77 crore once rent commencement begins, before accounting for the annual escalation.

The lease also carries a three-year lock-in, giving the lessor greater visibility over occupancy while providing DHL with a long-term facility for its supply-chain operations.

The transaction comes as Bengaluru and its peripheral industrial corridors continue to attract demand for large warehousing and logistics facilities. Hoskote, located on the eastern side of the Bengaluru metropolitan region, has emerged as an important logistics and industrial location, supported by its connectivity to the city and major transport routes.