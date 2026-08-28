Friday, August 28, 2026 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchNifty IT indexNepal New Floods WarningAther Energy sharesFederal-Mogul Goetze SharePriority Jewels IPOTejas Networks ShareWeather Forecast
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 18% Nifty earnings growth beats estimate; Motilal holds 50% mid-small bet

18% Nifty earnings growth beats estimate; Motilal holds 50% mid-small bet

FII selling ends, Nifty tops 24,000: Motilal Oswal keeps 50% mid-small cap allocation

DII holdings India, FPI ownership India, Nifty 500 shareholding, domestic institutional investors India, foreign portfolio investors India, SIP inflows India, equity ownership shift India, Motilal Oswal analysis, retail participation India, financial

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The clouds hanging over Indian equities may be beginning to clear, but Motilal Oswal Private Wealth (MOPW) is not turning outright bullish on the market. Instead, the wealth manager is sticking with its 50% allocation to mid- and small-cap equities, arguing that the risk-reward in the broader market has improved as foreign selling eases, earnings hold up and currency pressures moderate.
 
In its August 2026 Alpha Strategist report, titled “Clearing Skies”, MOPW has retained its overall neutral stance on Indian equities but maintained a portfolio allocation of 40% to hybrid/large-cap strategies, 50% to mid- and small-caps and 10% to global equities.The firm had raised its allocation to mid- and small-caps to 50% in July, citing attractive valuations and exposure to sectors benefiting from domestic growth. 
Investment Strategy: 
 
 
Lump-sum investments in Hybrid funds at current levels;
For Pure equity-oriented strategies, a staggered approach over the is prudent given the uncertainty. Any sharp correction should be used for aggressive deployment.

Also Read

clean energy, Oil production, renewable energy

Motilal Oswal commits ₹1,500 cr investment in Inox Clean Energy platform

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Motilal Oswal AMC surpasses ₹2 trillion assets under management in August

Stock ideas for August 2026 by Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk.

Adani Ports, Radico, KFin among 6 top stock ideas for Aug by Motilal Oswal

DII hike stake in Nifty 500 companies for the 9th straight quarter

DII holding hits record 21% in Nifty 500 cos; will their dominance continue?

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL Q1FY27 results get brokerages' thumbs-up; here's what they said

 
Four headwinds begin to ease
 
According to MOPW, several factors that had weighed on Indian equities over the past year are now becoming less restrictive — foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, pressure on the rupee, capital moving towards the AI-led US and North Asian rally, and muted earnings momentum.
 
The most immediate change has been in foreign flows.
 
After four consecutive months of selling, FIIs turned net buyers in July, bringing in about $2.5 billion into Indian equities. At the same time, the Nifty 50 gained 2.2% in July, marking its second consecutive monthly gain and closing at 24,384 — its first close above the 24,000 mark in five months.
 
The recovery, however, has not completely erased the year's losses. The Nifty remained 6.7% lower for calendar 2026 at the end of July, according to the report.
 
Why India may be better placed if the AI trade reverses
 
One of the more interesting arguments in the report comes from South Korea.
 
As per Motilal,   KOSPI's roughly 40% correction from its June peak after a leverage-driven rally in AI-linked stocks unwound. For MOPW, the episode is a reminder of the risks created when market gains become concentrated in a narrow set of sectors and momentum trades.
 
India, it argues, is relatively less exposed to such a reversal because a large portion of corporate revenues and market capitalisation is linked to domestic activity.
 
Around 78% of MSCI India's revenues are domestically generated, while 66% of Nifty 500 market capitalisation comes from domestic-facing sectors, according to the report.
 
That gives Indian equities a different growth profile from markets that have become heavily dependent on the global AI investment cycle.
 
The firm's investment thesis is therefore increasingly centred on domestic consumption, investment, financial deepening and manufacturing, rather than on a single global technology theme.
 
"The recent correction in Korea highlights the risks that can emerge when market performance becomes concentrated around a narrow set of global sectors and leveraged positions. The defining feature of India’s equity market today is the breadth of its growth drivers. Domestic consumption, investment, financial deepening, and manufacturing push are emerging as multiple engines of growth, making the market less dependent on any global cycle. This breadth gives us greater confidence in the underlying opportunity, particularly across mid and small caps, where higher earnings growth , and a stronger domestic backdrop are supporting the investment case, while staying disciplined on accrual in fixed income and gold as our core precious metals holding," said Sandipan Roy, Chief Investment Officer, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

More From This Section

insurance

Your first ₹1 lakh shouldn't go into stocks: Build this safety net first

FPI inflows, foreign portfolio investors, NSDL, Indian equities, consumer services, metals and mining, healthcare, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Lighthouse Canton

FPIs are back. Oil is at $92. What should Indian investors do now?

stock market live, sensex today

Smallcap profits surged 37%, outliers account for a big chunk of the gain

Pet dogs

Buying pet insurance? Check sub-limits, exclusions before choosing a policy

Property, home, house, home loan, residence

Buying property? Mutation of ownership alone does not prove titlepremium

Topics : Motilal Oswal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 1:13 PM IST