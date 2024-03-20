Discounts, eco-packages lure Indians towards green tourism: Survey

Do you prioritise sustainability while planning your travels? If you do, you are among the 87% of Indian travellers who care.

A recent survey by the digital travel platform, Agoda, reveals that a majority of Indians have expressed a keen interest in pursuing more sustainable travel paths. This awareness is not just confined to India; it echoes across Asia. The World Tourism Organization defines sustainable tourism as "tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social, and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment, and host communities."

Sustainable travels

Agoda's Eco Deals Survey of ten thousand individuals across ten Asian markets unveiled that nearly 80% voiced their readiness to adopt more eco-friendly travel habits. However, 22% still seldom factor sustainability into their travel equations, with Japan's travellers showing the least concern at 45%.

"The message is loud and clear: Travellers want to make more sustainable choices," Enric Casals, Associate Vice President at Agoda, stated.

But what motivates people to think green?

According to Agoda, financial incentives steer travellers towards greener choices. Across the board, 45% of respondents pinpointed discounts and incentives as their main motivator. This sentiment found its strongest advocates in Singapore (58%), Taiwan (54%), and Indonesia (47%), with 41% of Indian travellers also aligning with this perspective.

The survey also shed light on other factors that could bolster sustainable travel initiatives. The allure of sustainable travel packages, such as conservation hikes and support for local enterprises, was particularly pronounced among Filipinos, Vietnamese, and Thais. Furthermore, the importance of clear guidelines on eco-friendly practices, alongside education on the environmental impact of travel, was underscored.





When asked which sustainable travel practices travellers from India prioritise on their trips, supporting local communities and conservation projects came out on top, with 29% of the respondents choosing this practice. The sentiment was the same across Asia, with over a quarter (26%) of the respondents on average choosing this option.

India on sustainable tourism

According to a report by The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), KPMG, and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), India’s sustainable-tourism market was valued at $26.01 million in 2022 and is expected to rise to $151.88 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.

The report titled 'Sustainability in Tourism', by 2028, shows that India's tourism and hospitality sector is forecasted to bring in revenues exceeding $59 billion. However, given the significant carbon footprint of this industry, there's an urgent need for the adoption of sustainable tourism practices. Doing so not only promises to enhance India's appeal as a travel destination but also aims to reduce the environmental toll of its growth.