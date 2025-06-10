Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Excel Utility revised for filing tax returns: Here's what has changed

Stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields added to documents

income tax itr taxation

Representative Picture

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spreadsheets templates in Excel Utility to file Income Tax returns for assessment year 2025-26 have changed, particularly for ITR-1 and ITR-4. The templates have stricter disclosure norms and additional reporting fields, prompting the government to extend the ITR filing deadline for non-audit cases from July 31 to September 15, 2025.
 

Stricter disclosure requirements for old regime

Ashish Mehta, partner at law firm Khaitan & Co, said the new ITR forms for the old tax regime require much more detailed information.
 
“For claiming old regime deductions such as 80C, 80D, 80U, HRA (house rent allowance) and home loan interest, detailed disclosures including PPF (public provident fund) details, insurance policy numbers, lender names, addresses, and disease names must now be provided,” said Mehta.
 
 
A new section has also been added to report income from pass-through entities like Real Estate Investment Trusts (ReITs), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Additionally, the Assets and Liabilities schedule is now mandatory only if income exceeds Rs 1 crore up from the earlier Rs 50 lakh threshold.
 
Further, taxpayers must specify the section of tax under which tax has been deducted across income types, a move aimed at improving traceability and accuracy.

Also Read

income tax itr taxation

Navigating NRI taxes: What to know about rules, refunds and DTAA perks

income tax

ITR-1, ITR-4 forms go live: Know what has changed, who can file online

income tax

Sept 15 is new deadline to file ITR but that's not for everyone: Here's why

income tax

ITR-1, ITR-4 utilities released: How to use them for easier tax filing

tax, tax filing

Can you switch tax regimes? rules for salaried and business taxpayers

 

Capital gains and exempt income

According to Mehta, ITR-1 and ITR-4 now allow disclosure of exempt long-term capital gains from listed shares and equity mutual funds up to Rs 1.25 lakh. “These forms also reflect amendments from Finance Act No. 2 of 2024, with clear bifurcation for gains before and after July 23, 2024, in line with the revised capital gains taxation rules,” he added.

Changes for salaried, senior citizens

Salaried individuals and senior citizens opting for the old regime will face greater scrutiny due to the expanded disclosure norms. However, the government has made it easier for small investors to use simpler forms.
 
“ITR-1 Sahaj can now be used by those earning exempt long-term capital gains up to Rs 1.25 lakh. This simplifies filing for salaried individuals and senior citizens, reducing the compliance burden,” said Mehta.

Simplified tax filing

The updates align with the government’s broader strategy to promote the default new tax regime and minimize errors. 
“These changes are clearly a step towards cleaner filings. By pushing for detailed disclosures under the old regime, the tax department can curb false claims, expedite refunds, and reduce litigation,” Mehta said.

More From This Section

NAMXCIAD

Godrej scion Tanya Dubash's firm buys ₹226 cr duplex in Worli's Naman Xana

INCOME TAX

Long-awaited tax refunds may finally land as 2023-24 returns are processed

Form 16

Digital Form 16: How to download document for filing Income Tax return

MF investment

Mutual Fund strategies you can steal from India's best portfolio managers

Hiranandani Launches 'The Arena' in Panvel with 600 Luxury Apartments

The Arena by Hiranandani offers 2-4 BHK flats in Panvel from Rs 1.3-1.8 cr

Topics : ITR filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon