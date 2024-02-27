Explained: The social media-FPI trading fraud Sebi has cautioned about

New Delhi

Deceptive trading platforms are falsely claiming to provide stock market access to Indians through the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) route. On Monday, market regulator Sebi warned investors against these fraudulent trading platforms falsely claiming to offer them trading opportunities through FPI or Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) sub-accounts or institutional accounts with special privileges.

These scamsters are posing as employees or affiliates of Sebi-registered FPIs, and are coaxing individuals into downloading applications that purportedly allow them to purchase shares, subscribe to IPOs, and enjoy ‘institutional account benefits’—all without the need for official trading or Demat account.

The regulator has received many complaints where fraudsters are enticing victims through online trading courses, seminars, and mentorship programmes in the stock market. These scamsters are leveraging social media channels like Telegram, Whatsapp and live broadcasts to lure investors. These operations often utilise mobile numbers registered under false names for their deceptive schemes.

Sebi has clarified that the FPI investment route is unavailable to resident Indians, with limited exceptions as outlined in the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019. Sebi has not granted any relaxations to FPIs regarding securities market investments by Indian investors.





The regulator also cautioned investors to "stay vigilant" and avoid any social media messages, WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, or apps claiming to facilitate stock market access through FPIs or foreign institutional investors (FIIs) registered with SEBI. It asserted that such schemes are fraudulent and lack endorsement from Sebi. Also, there is no provision for an “Institutional Account” in trading, and direct access to the equity market requires investors to have a trading and a Demat account with a SEBI-registered broker.