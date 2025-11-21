Friday, November 21, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fake RBI voicemail seeks people's bank details in new scam, warns govt

Fake RBI voicemail seeks people's bank details in new scam, warns govt

Fraudsters pretend to be calling on behalf of central bank to raise concocted issues, says fact check unit

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cheats are sending voicemails impersonating the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and claiming that a recipient is at risk due to issues with a credit card or bank account, the government’s fact check unit has said.
 
“Beware! This is a scam,” it said on X.
 

How the scam works

 
The caller pretends to be from the RBI and cites concocted issues with your bank account or credit card.
 
The intent is to pressure recipients and make them share personal banking information.
 
Victims who respond risk losing money directly from their accounts or exposing sensitive personal data.
 

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK immigration: Earn Rs 1.45 cr? Settle in Britain permanently in 3 years

smoking , heart failure risk

Even two cigarettes a day raise heart failure risk by 50%, study finds

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

ultra-processed foods

Experts demand urgent action as ultra-processed foods reshape global diets

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi to strengthen link between infra and markets: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

 

Government advice for the public

 
PIB Fact Check urged citizens to verify suspicious messages claiming to be from central government agencies. People are advised:
 
Do not respond to unsolicited calls or voicemails claiming urgent action on your bank account.
 
Never share banking passwords, OTPs, or card details with anyone, even if the caller claims to be from RBI.
 
Report suspected scams to official channels. The PIB Fact Check team can be reached at +91 87997 11259 or via factcheck@pib.gov.in.
 
Stay alert, protect your accounts
 
With scams evolving rapidly, awareness remains the best defence. RBI and government authorities have consistently advised citizens to treat any unsolicited financial alerts with scepticism. Remember, the RBI does not make individual calls or send voicemails threatening account suspension.
 
By remaining vigilant and following official guidance, bank account holders can safeguard themselves against such fraudulent schemes.

More From This Section

Residential property, home loan

Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

car loan

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

stock market trend, market outlook, nifty outlook, nifty 500, stocks above 200-DMA, trading strategies, market strategy, sbi, reliance, hdfc bank, icici bank, paytm, sail

37% smallcap earnings boom lifts Nifty-500 to strongest quarter since FY25

health insurance

Super top-ups in health insurance: Match deductible with base sum insuredpremium

study loan, education loan

Thinking of studying abroad? Here's how foreign education loans & EMIs work

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon