Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

Home loans range from 7.35% to 15% in Nov: Check best offers here

PSU banks lead with cheaper entry rates, while HFCs stay competitive for salaried buyers.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Banks and housing finance companies are holding home rates steady in November, hoping to impress customers in the year-end property sale season.
 
According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, the lowest advertised rates start at around 7.35–7.50 per cent for borrowers with strong credit scores.
 

Public sector banks

 
State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and several other public lenders offer the most competitive small and mid-ticket home loans.
 
According to Paisabazaar.com, Union Bank of India and Bank of India are among those quoting starting rates of 7.35 per cent across loan slabs, subject to borrower profile.
 
 
UCO Bank provides an additional 0.05 percentage point concession for women borrowers and 0.10 percentage point for takeover loans.

Canara Bank offers additional benefits under specific credit-risk grades and for borrowers who maintain their salary account with the bank.
 
Union Bank gives a 0.05 percentage point concession to borrowers opting for an insurance policy.
 
These concessions can meaningfully lower the effective rate for eligible borrowers.
 

Private banks

 
Private-sector lenders generally quote slightly higher starting rates, with most beginning between 7.65 per cent and 8.35 per cent. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HSBC are offering rates from the 7.65–7.90 per cent range, depending on borrower profile and loan size.
 
At the upper end, some private banks such as Karur Vysya Bank and Federal Bank are quoting rates starting from 8.20–8.75 per cent. Axis Bank’s advertised range extends up to 11.90 per cent for certain categories.
 

Housing finance companies

 
Housing finance companies offer competitive terms too, with LIC Housing Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, ICICI Home Finance and Godrej Housing Finance starting from around 7.45–7.75 per cent.
 
Premiums increase for non-salaried applicants or for lenders with higher risk-based pricing models. SMFG India Home Finance, for instance, starts at 10 per cent.
 
PNB Housing Finance and Sammaan Capital (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) are quoting rates between 8.25 per cent and 11.50 per cent, depending on loan amount and borrower creditworthiness.
  Home loan rates in Novemeber  
Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95
Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50
Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00
Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25
Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35
Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15
UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.95 7.55-10.95 7.55-10.95
Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards
Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40
Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards 7.65 onwards
Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35
HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards 7.80 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90
Karnataka Bank 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79 8.24-10.79
Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50
Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 19th Nov 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com

What borrowers should do now

 
With most lenders maintaining stable pricing through November, borrowers planning a purchase or a balance transfer should compare:
 
Effective rate after concessions
 
Processing fees and documentation charges
 
Whether the lender offers rate-linked products with transparent reset cycles
 
Benefits for women applicants, salaried borrowers and takeover loans
 
A small difference in rate can significantly reduce long-term interest outgoing, especially for loans above Rs 30 lakh.
 

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

