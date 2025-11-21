Friday, November 21, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

Nov-end car loans start at 7.6%: Check rates, repayment terms of lenders

Besides loan rates, borrowers must consider other expenses a financial institution may charge them

car loan

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
People who plan to buy a car to avail of year-end discounts should compare interest rates and fees of vehicle loans to manage their monthly outgoings.
 
Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are offering competitive car loan rates, with public-sector lenders having the most affordable terms. Data on loan rates and EMI below is from Paisabazaar.com (as of November 19).
 

Public-sector banks

 
For borrowers prioritising low interest rates, major public-sector banks remain the most attractive options.
 
Union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and UCO Bank offer some of the lowest starting rates, beginning at 7.60–7.80 per cent.
 
 
Canara Bank has one of the most competitive offers, starting at 7.70 per cent, paired with a full processing fee waiver till 31 December 2025.

Central Bank of India also stands out by waiving processing fees till 31 March 2026, reducing upfront costs significantly.
 
These lower rates translate into EMIs starting from roughly Rs 10,043–Rs 10,102 for a five-year, Rs 5 lakh loan.
 

Private banks

 
Private-sector lenders tend to price higher, although they may offer faster approvals and more flexible documentation.
 
ICICI Bank starts at 8.50 per cent
 
HDFC Bank from 9.20 per cent
 
Karnataka Bank at 9.00 per cent
 

NBFCs

 
Non-bank lenders typically offer wider eligibility and faster disbursal but at significantly higher interest rates.
 
Tata Capital and IDFC FIRST Bank begin around 9.49–9.99 per cent,
 
Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Finance, and HDB Financial Services can go up to 19–28 per cent, depending on the borrower’s profile and vehicle type.
 
EMIs rise sharply at these levels, with the highest band touching Rs 15,568 for a similar loan and tenure.
 

Latest car loan rates in November 

Name of Banks/NBFCs Interest rate (%) p.a. EMI (Rs)  Loan amount-5 lakh  Tenure-5 years Processing fee  (% of loan amount)
Union Bank of India 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to Rs 1,000
Punjab National Bank 7.80-9.70 10,090 - 10,550 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 1,500)
Bank of Baroda 8.15-11.60 10,174 - 11,021 Up to Rs. 2,000
Canara Bank 7.70-11.70 10,067 - 11,047 100% waiver till 31.12.2025
Bank of India 7.85-12.15 10,102 - 11,160 Up to 0.25% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 10,000)
UCO Bank 7.60-10.25 10,043 - 10,685 NIL on all cars & electric vehicle loans
State Bank of India 8.75 10,319 Rs 750 - Rs 1,500
IDBI Bank 7.95-9.10 10,126 - 10,403 Rs 2,500
Bank of Maharashtra* 7.70-12.00 10,067 - 11,122 0.25% (Rs 1,000 - Rs 15,000)
Indian Overseas Bank 7.80-12.00 10,090 - 11,122 0.50% (Rs 500 - Rs 5,000)
ICICI Bank 8.50 onwards 10,258 onwards Up to 2%
HDFC Bank 9.20 onwards 10,428 onwards Up to 1% (Rs. 3,500 - Rs. 9,000)
Karnataka Bank 9.00-11.69 10,379 - 11,044 Up to 0.60% (Rs. 2,500 - Rs. 11,000)
Federal Bank 10.00 onwards 10,624 onwards Rs. 2,000 - Rs. 4,500
Punjab and Sind Bank** 7.75-14.25 10,078 - 11,699 0.25% (Rs. 1,000 - Rs. 15,000)
Indian Bank 7.75-9.85 10,078 - 10,587 Rs. 1,200
IDFC FIRST Bank 9.99 onwards 10,621 onwards Up to Rs. 10,000
Central Bank of India 7.85-9.45 10,102 - 10,489 No processing fees till 31.03.2026
Tata Capital 9.49% onwards 10,498 onwards Up to 2.95%
Bajaj Finserv Up to 19% Up to 12,970 Up to 2.95%
Shriram Finance 10% - 28% 10,624 - 15,568 Up to 5%
HDB Financial Services 8.00% - 26.00% 10,138 - 14,970 Up to 3.54%
Sundaram Finance 8.00% - 20.00% 10,138 - 13,247 1% - 5%
*0.25% interest rate concession for existing home loan borrowers and other existing customers having atleast 6 months of relationship with the bank.  **Concession of up to 50% on processing fee for PSB Apna Vahan Sugam.
Rates and charges as of 19th Nov 2025.
Source: Paisabazaar.com

What should borrowers prioritise?

 
When comparing car loans, consider more than just the headline rate:
 
Processing fees and waivers can meaningfully reduce upfront expenses.
 
Fixed versus floating rates determine how your EMI behaves over time.
 
Existing customer concessions, for example, Bank of Maharashtra’s 0.25 per cent concession for existing borrowers, can reduce costs.
 
Loan tenure should match your cash flow; shorter tenures lower total interest outgo.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

