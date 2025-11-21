Health insurance gets inclusive: Siblings & live-in partners now covered

Insurance companies are allowing customers to add siblings and live-in partners in health plans to acknowledge changing family structures, industry executives have said.
Traditionally, companies had limited coverage to spouses, children, parents, parents-in-law, and grandparents. The practice excluded households where siblings or live-in partners share responsibilities and expenses.
New health plans align insurance with contemporary living arrangements, particularly in urban India. Many young adults continue to live with siblings, and live-in partnerships have become common.
“This change allows people to structure their health coverage in a way that reflects how they actually live. It also makes long-term healthcare planning more practical and cost-efficient," said Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance at Policybazaar.
Also Read
What is in the new policies
The newly expanded plans retain all standard benefits of comprehensive health insurance, including:
- Coverage for hospitalisation, day care procedures, and critical illnesses
- Same exclusions, waiting periods, and underwriting norms as existing plans
- Flexibility to include siblings and live-in partners without compromising protection
This ensures policyholders gain more inclusivity without facing changes in cost or coverage quality.
Industry adoption
Aditya Birla Health Insurance and ICICI Lombard have introduced this feature in their flagship plans. Experts believe other insurers are likely to follow suit, signalling a broader trend towards family-oriented, flexible coverage.
Implications for Policyholders
For Indian households, this expansion provides an opportunity to reassess health insurance needs and ensure coverage is truly comprehensive. Families can now protect a wider circle of loved ones under a single plan, which could also result in better financial planning and convenience.
The move reflects a modern, inclusive approach to health insurance in India. As family structures evolve, insurers are adapting to meet real-world needs, making healthcare planning easier and more relevant for today’s households.