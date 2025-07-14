Monday, July 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airport boom fuels property surge: Plot prices jump nearly 118% in 4 years

In airport-led micro-markets such as Yamuna Expressway, Panvel Region, North Bengaluru, and South Hyderabad, property prices have surged by 69%-90% between FY 2021 and FY 2025.

As infrastructure improves, investor interest has risen across warehousing, retail, hospitality, and housing sectors. This renewed momentum has revived residential demand, with plotted developments currently witnessing the highest traction.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you're looking to invest in property, look no further than the skies—literally. A new report by Square Yards shows that micro-markets near major airports have outperformed their citywide counterparts, delivering exceptional gains between FY2021 and FY2025. 
 
 Residential property prices in airport-led micro-markets like Yamuna Expressway, Panvel (Navi Mumbai), North Bengaluru, and South Hyderabad have increased by 69%–90% for apartments and 84%–118% for plots over the past four years. That’s a clear edge over broader citywide averages, which saw apartment prices rise by 45%–79% and plot prices grow by 45%–93%, said the report titled Jet Set Growth.
 
These corridors aren’t just benefitting from proximity to air travel—they’re being transformed by a mix of urban development, new infrastructure, employment zones, and government-backed projects.
 
 
Top Performing Airport-Led Markets:
Here's how they fared from FY2021 to FY2025:

North Bengaluru (Kempegowda Airport)
 
Apartment prices: Up 69% (Rs. 11,000–13,000/sq.ft)
 
Plot prices: Up 118% (Rs. 68,000–72,000/sq.yd)
 
South Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi Airport)
 
Apartment prices: Up 74% (Rs. 6,000–8,000/sq.ft)
 
Plot prices: Up 84% (Rs. 55,000–60,000/sq.yd)
 
Panvel Region (Navi Mumbai Airport)
 
Apartment prices: Up 74% (Rs. 10,000–12,000/sq.ft)
 
Plot prices: Up 93% (Rs. 80,000–85,000/sq.yd)
 
Yamuna Expressway (Noida Intl. Airport)
 
Apartment prices: Up 90% (Rs. 7,000–9,000/sq.ft)
 
Plot prices: Up 94% (Rs. 65,000–70,000/sq.yd) 
North Bengaluru | Kempegowda International Airport
Apartment prices in North Bengaluru rose by 69%, reaching Rs 11,000–13,000 per sq.ft, compared to a 48% growth in the rest of the city, where prices were Rs 13,000–15,000 per sq.ft.
 
Residential plot prices skyrocketed 118%, now standing at Rs 68,000–72,000 per sq.yd, as against a 93% rise in the rest of the city (Rs 80,000–85,000 per sq.yd).
 
South Hyderabad | Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Apartments in South Hyderabad appreciated by 74%, priced at Rs 6,000–8,000 per sq.ft, while other parts of Hyderabad witnessed a more modest 48% growth (Rs 9,000–11,000 per sq.ft).
 
Plot prices rose by 84% in the airport corridor to Rs 55,000–60,000 per sq.yd, compared to 59% growth elsewhere (Rs 75,000–80,000 per sq.yd).
 
Panvel Region | Navi Mumbai International Airport
Apartment prices in Panvel surged 74% to Rs 10,000–12,000 per sq.ft, even though the rest of Navi Mumbai remained more expensive (Rs 19,000–21,000 per sq.ft) with only 45% growth.
 
Plot rates jumped 93% to Rs 80,000–85,000 per sq.yd. In contrast, other parts of Navi Mumbai grew by only 58%, despite higher rates (Rs 1,10,000–1,30,000 per sq.yd).
 
Yamuna Expressway | Noida International Airport
Apartment prices along this corridor rose a dramatic 90% to Rs 7,000–9,000 per sq.ft, outpacing the 79% citywide growth (Rs 9,000–11,000 per sq.ft).
 
Plot values saw a 94% hike to Rs 65,000–70,000 per sq.yd, significantly higher than the 45% appreciation in the rest of Noida (Rs 90,000–1,10,000 per sq.yd).
 
What’s Driving This Trend?
According to Square Yards CEO Tanuj Shori, airports act as “economic engines” that spark urban transformation and residential growth. With the Indian government targeting 300 airports by 2047 (up from 140 today), this trend could accelerate. Infrastructure initiatives, including expressways, metro links, and commercial zones, are turning these regions into aspirational investment hotspots.
 
“Even greenfield airports like Noida International and Navi Mumbai International are spurring real estate demand years before operations commence,” Shori said.
 
Currently, India currently has 140 airports handling nearly 412 million passengers annually, as per the Airports Authority of India. Notably, in alignment with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, this figure is expected to rise to 300 airports serving nearly 3 billion passengers annually by 2047.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

