Monday, March 03, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'False' toll fee deduction? Know why it happens & how to remain protected?

'False' toll fee deduction? Know why it happens & how to remain protected?

For any false deduction, call customer support, report the wrongful transaction, file a formal complaint, dispute the charges, and request a Tag change from the bank

FASTag

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to address the growing concern over incorrect toll deductions from FASTag wallets, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented measures to penalise toll operators responsible for these errors.
 
Social media posts have been highlighting instances of false toll deductions from their FASTag wallets.
 
According to media reports, the NHAI has taken action against incidents of “false” deductions from FASTag wallets by penalising toll collectors in at least 250 cases. To address these violations, its toll management entity, (Indian Highways Management Company Limited) IHMCL, has started imposing a fine of ~1 lakh per offense.
 

Also Read

Fastag

New FASTag transaction norms not to impact highway users' experience: NHAI

Fastag

FASTag new rules from Feb 17: All about toll charges, penalties and more

Fastag

Fastag collections on national highways estimated at Rs 72,500 crore

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

No toll up to 20 km on highways: How new satellite-based toll system works

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

'Workers, not robots': Akhilesh Yadav rejects 90-hour workweek idea

 
As a result of this hefty penalty, the number of such cases has dropped by nearly 70 per cent. Currently, IHMCL receives around 50 genuine complaints per month, while approximately 300 million FASTag transactions take place across all toll plazas on the national highway network.
  Why do false toll fee deductions happen?
 
Incorrect vehicle number entry: Toll operators may incorrectly enter vehicle numbers during manual transactions, leading to deductions from the wrong accounts.
 
Technical glitches: Issues with the toll booth’s system can cause incorrect or double deductions.
 
Incorrect placement or condition of FASTag: If the FASTag is not placed correctly on the windshield or is damaged, it may not be read properly, leading to errors.
 
Insufficient account balance: Low balance in the FASTag account can cause transaction failures and discrepancies.
 
Multiple FASTags linked to one vehicle: Having more than one active FASTag for a vehicle can result in duplicate deductions.
 
Manmeet Kaur, Partner at Karanjawala & Co.  explains how to remain protected?
 
One should ensure that the vehicle number has been correctly registered. 
 
Further, he/she should regularly check transactions for the toll account at regular intervals to track any wrong charges/deduction. 
 
Any deviation from regular deduction should be reported immediately, same could be on account of misuse of Tag including cloning of the TAG 
 
In case of any false deduction one should call customer support and give them details of the wrongful transactions along with the launch of formal complaint and dispute the charges with request to bank for change of tag. 
 

More From This Section

Rupay

RuPay Select Debit Card : Get travel, health perks, and more from April 1

US Visa

US green card: EB-4 visa applications suspended - what happens next?

tax

How many times a taxpayer is allowed to switch between old & new tax regime

real estate construction building

Top 10 states with highest RERA project registrations: Maharashtra, TN lead

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims 'record-low' illegal immigration in Feb, says US invasion over

Topics : FASTags toll tax BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEStocks To BuyOscars 2025 Winner ListAP SSC Admit Card OutNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon