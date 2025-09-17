Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
You may still file tax returns after Sept 16 deadline: Here's the deal

You may still file tax returns after Sept 16 deadline: Here's the deal

Missed September 16 ITR deadline: Tax department allows people to file 'belated return' by paying a penalty and interest

INCOME TAX

Missed September 16 ITR deadline?Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People who missed Tuesday’s extended deadline to file income tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2025-26 can still complete the work by paying late fees and penalties.
 
The Income Tax Department will allow people to file “belated return” until December 31. According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), this can be done at the department’s portal by selecting the appropriate assessment year and choosing “belated”.

Penalties and interest

Filing taxes after the deadline attracts a late fee:
  • Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh 
  • Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh
“This penalty is levied even if your taxes are fully deducted at source,” said Niyati Shah, a chartered accountant and vertical head of personal tax at 1 Finance.
 
 
Besides the penalty, interest may apply under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C on unpaid taxes. Section 234A, for instance, levies 1 per cent interest per month on pending tax until the date of filing. 

Experts say people filing ‘belated’ taxes must:

  • Match pre-filled data with Form 26AS and AIS 
  • Pay any pending self-assessment tax before filing 
  • Validate bank details for refunds 
  • E-verify ITR within 30 days of filing

If you still miss 31 December

After December, taxpayers can request 'condonation of delay' on the CBDT portal to fill the ITR. Approval is discretionary and usually granted only in cases of genuine hardship. 
 

Topics : Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

