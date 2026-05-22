Filing first ITR this year? These documents can help you avoid tax notices

People need not upload salary slips, investment proofs or bank statements while filing their Income Tax Return (ITR). That does not mean these documents are not important. The Income Tax Department’s return forms are “annexure-less”, meaning no supporting papers are attached with the return. Yet inaccurate reporting or mismatch in data can still trigger notices, delayed refunds or scrutiny.

As the filing season for Assessment Year 2026-27 gathers pace, tax experts say taxpayers should first organise their financial records before logging into the e-filing portal. This becomes especially important now that the tax department captures more data through the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS and pre-filled returns.

Why documents matter even though ITR forms are annexure-less

The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file returns without attaching supporting documents. However, the figures disclosed in the ITR must match the information available with the department.

This means salary income, bank interest, stock market transactions, TDS deductions and even some high-value transactions may already be visible to tax authorities through AIS and Form 26AS.

Any mismatch between your return and these records can invite queries later.

The department has also repeatedly advised taxpayers to reconcile AIS and Form 26AS before filing returns.

Core documents every taxpayer should keep ready

According to the IT department’s FAQs and official website, below listed are the documents one must keep ready

PAN, Aadhaar and bank details

The most basic requirement remains PAN and Aadhaar. PAN-Aadhaar linking is mandatory. If PAN becomes inoperative due to non-linking, taxpayers may face issues in filing returns or claiming refunds.

Taxpayers should also ensure that at least one bank account is pre-validated on the income tax e-filing portal to receive refunds smoothly.

Form 16 for salaried employees

For salaried taxpayers, Form 16 remains the starting point for filing returns. Issued by employers, it contains salary details, exemptions claimed and tax deducted at source (TDS).

However, taxpayers should not rely on Form 16 alone. Cross-checking the details with AIS and Form 26AS is important because discrepancies sometimes arise due to delayed TDS deposits or reporting errors.

Form 26AS and AIS

These have become among the most important documents during ITR filing.

Form 26AS provides a consolidated record of:

TDS deducted

TCS collected

Advance tax paid

Refunds received

AIS goes a step further and includes broader financial information such as:

Savings account interest

Dividend income

Securities transactions

Mutual fund transactions

Foreign remittances

Some high-value purchases

Taxpayers should reconcile all income entries before filing returns.

Bank statements and interest certificates are critical

Many taxpayers forget to report savings account interest or fixed deposit income. Banks may deduct TDS only after certain thresholds, but the income itself remains taxable.

Keeping bank statements and interest certificates handy can help avoid under-reporting.

This becomes particularly relevant for:

Senior citizens earning fixed deposit interest

Individuals with multiple bank accounts

Taxpayers earning post office deposit interest

Investment and deduction proofs still matter

Even though proofs are not uploaded with the return, taxpayers should preserve records supporting deduction claims.

These include:

PPF and ELSS investment receipts under Section 80C

Life insurance premium receipts

Health insurance premium documents under Section 80D

Home loan interest certificates

Education loan interest certificates

Donation receipts under Section 80G

If the return is selected for scrutiny later, the department may ask taxpayers to produce these records.

Capital gains and property records need special attention

Investors in shares, mutual funds and property should maintain transaction statements.

For stock market investors, broker statements and demat account summaries help calculate:

Short-term capital gains

Long-term capital gains

Securities transaction tax (STT)

Property owners should also keep:

Rental agreements

Rent receipts

Property tax receipts

Housing loan statements

Incorrect capital gains have become an area of scrutiny because transaction data is already available with tax authorities.

Business owners and freelancers may need additional records

Taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 may need:

Books of accounts

GST records

Profit and loss statements

Audit reports, where applicable

Professionals and freelancers should also reconcile receipts reflected in AIS with actual business income disclosures.

Do not skip e-verification after filing

Many taxpayers complete return filing but forget e-verification. In such cases, the ITR is treated as invalid.

Returns can be e-verified through:

Aadhaar OTP

Net banking

Bank account EVC

Demat account verification

Digital signature certificate (DSC)

Keep records safely for years

The Income Tax department advises taxpayers to preserve records for future reference. In many cases, documents should ideally be retained for up to seven years, especially where scrutiny, reassessment or capital gains issues may arise later.

Tax professionals say organised documentation not only reduces the risk of notices but also speeds up refund processing and simplifies future compliance.

The filing process itself may now be largely digital and pre-filled, but accurate reporting still depends heavily on the taxpayer maintaining proper financial records.