Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

With the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline of September 15 drawing close, first-time taxpayers must register on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal before submitting their returns. The portal is designed to simplify filing and give access to a host of tax-related services, from viewing Form 26AS to tracking refund status.
Who can register
Any individual with a valid and active Permanent Account Number (PAN) can create an account on the portal. Registration is mandatory for each PAN separately. To complete the process, you will also need a valid mobile number and an email ID.
Step-by-step guide to register online on Income tax portal
Step 1: Visit the official e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in and click on ‘Register’.
Step 2: Choose the option ‘Register as Taxpayer’, enter your PAN, and click ‘Validate’. If the PAN is already registered or not valid, the system will display an error.
Step 3: Fill in your personal details, such as name, date of birth, gender and residential status, exactly as per PAN records. Click ‘Continue’.
Step 4: Provide your contact details, including primary mobile number, email ID and address. Select ‘Continue’.
Step 5: You will receive two one-time passwords (OTPs), one on your mobile number and another on your email ID. Enter both within 15 minutes to proceed.
Step 6: Review the information entered. If everything is correct, click ‘Confirm’.
Step 7: Set up your login credentials by creating a strong password and a personalised login message. Click ‘Register’.
Step 8: Registration is complete. You can now click on ‘Proceed to Login’ and access your account.
Why registration matters
Registering on the e-filing portal not only allows you to file your ITR but also lets you:
- Access your past returns and tax credit statements
- Pre-fill personal and financial details in ITR forms
- Track refunds and notices from the department
- Update your profile and linked bank accounts
For taxpayers filing online for the first time, completing this one-time registration is the gateway to managing taxes seamlessly in the digital format.