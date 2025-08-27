Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

Registering on the income tax e-filing portal is the first step to file your return. A quick look at the step-by-step process to get started online

income tax filing

income tax filing

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the income tax return (ITR) filing deadline of September 15 drawing close, first-time taxpayers must register on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal before submitting their returns. The portal is designed to simplify filing and give access to a host of tax-related services, from viewing Form 26AS to tracking refund status.
 

Who can register

Any individual with a valid and active Permanent Account Number (PAN) can create an account on the portal. Registration is mandatory for each PAN separately. To complete the process, you will also need a valid mobile number and an email ID.
 

Step-by-step guide to register online on Income tax portal 

Step 1: Visit the official e-filing portal at www.incometax.gov.in and click on ‘Register’.
 
 
Step 2: Choose the option ‘Register as Taxpayer’, enter your PAN, and click ‘Validate’. If the PAN is already registered or not valid, the system will display an error.
 
Step 3: Fill in your personal details, such as name, date of birth, gender and residential status, exactly as per PAN records. Click ‘Continue’.

Also Read

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Tax changes on hold: Government to reintroduce New Income Tax Bill today

TaxBuddy

DIY Filing at Scale: How TaxBuddy Is Making Income Tax Filing Easier for Millions

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Have money abroad? IT dept's new guide spells out what & how to report

Residential property, home loan

₹6 Cr property sold, ₹0 tax paid-What the Income Tax ruling means for you

 
Step 4: Provide your contact details, including primary mobile number, email ID and address. Select ‘Continue’.
 
Step 5: You will receive two one-time passwords (OTPs), one on your mobile number and another on your email ID. Enter both within 15 minutes to proceed.
 
Step 6: Review the information entered. If everything is correct, click ‘Confirm’.
 
Step 7: Set up your login credentials by creating a strong password and a personalised login message. Click ‘Register’.
 
Step 8: Registration is complete. You can now click on ‘Proceed to Login’ and access your account.

 

Why registration matters

Registering on the e-filing portal not only allows you to file your ITR but also lets you:
 
  • Access your past returns and tax credit statements 
  • Pre-fill personal and financial details in ITR forms 
  • Track refunds and notices from the department 
  • Update your profile and linked bank accounts
 
For taxpayers filing online for the first time, completing this one-time registration is the gateway to managing taxes seamlessly in the digital format. 

More From This Section

Fixed Deposits

Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

Car Insurance

Zero depreciation cover may be the shield your car insurance misses

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

What Lord Ganesha teaches us about SIPs, diversification, wealth building

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his home gym. Photo: Exceed Entertainment

Saba Azad rents Hrithik Roshan's Juhu Flat for ₹75K, market rate in lakhs

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

No more misleading stock tips? Sebi cracks down on fraudulent influencers

Topics : Income Tax filing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon