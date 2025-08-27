Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

Looking for safe returns? Check limited period FD offering 7% till Sep

Special deposit schemes from SBI, Indian Bank and IDBI offer attractive rates, but the investment window is closing soon.

Fixed Deposits

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Several banks are currently running limited-period fixed deposit (FD) schemes with attractive interest rates. These products, available for unusual tenures such as 444, 555 and 700 days, are drawing attention from investors looking to park surplus money in a safe option. However, many of these schemes come with September deadlines.

What are special FDs?

Special fixed deposits differ from regular term deposits in two key ways:
 
  • Unique tenures: Instead of the usual one-year, two-year or three-year options, banks offer deposits for specific durations such as 444, 555 or 700 days. 
  • Higher rates for senior citizens: Banks typically provide an additional interest margin to senior and super senior citizens, making these schemes more attractive for retirees. 
  • These products are generally launched for a short window. Once the deadline ends, banks either withdraw them or reintroduce them with revised rates.
 

Indian Bank’s Ind Secure and Ind Green FDs

Indian Bank has introduced two special deposit products:
 
 
Ind Secure (444 days):
 
Public: 6.70 per cent

Also Read

Fixed Deposit

What are the best fixed deposit rates available to senior citizens?

Fixed Deposit, FD

FD rates up to 8.95%: Where to park money as markets reel from Trump tariff

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

Fixed deposits after RBI holds repo rate steady: Banks with best returns

Fixed Deposit

FD rates in July 2025: These 12 banks still offer up to 8.5% returns

A snapshot of FD rates offered by small finance banks and others

Up to 8.80% FD rates for senior citizens in July: Top picks

 
Senior citizens: 7.20 per cent
 
Super senior citizens: 7.45 per cent
 
Ind Green (555 days):
 
Public: 6.60 per cent
 
Senior citizens: 7.10 per cent
 
Super senior citizens: 7.35 per cent
 
Both schemes are open until 30 September 2025, with investments starting from as low as Rs 1,000.
 

IDBI Bank’s Utsav FDs

IDBI Bank is offering special callable deposits under its “Utsav” series for 444, 555 and 700 days. The deadline for all three is 30 September 2025.
 
  • 444 days: 6.70 per cent (public), 7.20 per cent (seniors) 
  • 555 days: 6.75 per cent (public), 7.25 per cent (seniors) 
  • 700 days: 6.60 per cent (public), 7.10 per cent (seniors)
The bank also runs a Chiranjeevi FD exclusively for super senior citizens (80 years and above), offering slightly higher returns, up to 7.40 per cent on the 555-day deposit.
 

SBI’s Amrit Vrishti FD

State Bank of India (SBI) continues to offer its Amrit Vrishti 444-day FD. The rates are:
 
Public: 6.60 per cent
 
Senior citizens: 7.10 per cent
 
Super senior citizens: 7.20 per cent
 
The scheme was earlier extended, but the bank has not specified a closing date, making it an open-ended option for now.
 

Should you invest?

For risk-averse investors, these special FDs provide a safe way to lock into higher returns, particularly at a time when interest rates may be nearing their peak. Senior and super senior citizens stand to benefit the most, given the enhanced rates offered to them.
 
However, before committing, savers should compare the returns with other debt instruments and keep liquidity needs in mind, as premature withdrawals could reduce the effective yield.
 

More From This Section

Car Insurance

Zero depreciation cover may be the shield your car insurance misses

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

What Lord Ganesha teaches us about SIPs, diversification, wealth building

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan at his home gym. Photo: Exceed Entertainment

Saba Azad rents Hrithik Roshan's Juhu Flat for ₹75K, market rate in lakhs

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

No more misleading stock tips? Sebi cracks down on fraudulent influencers

The joining and annual renewal fee of the Flipkart SBI Card is ₹500 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful application, cardholders can avail welcome benefits worth ₹1,250.

Big cashback for Flipkart, Myntra shoppers: New SBI co-branded Card decoded

Topics : FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon