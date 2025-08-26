Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

Simpler, smarter ITR forms ahead as New Income Tax Act kicks in from April

From April 2026, your ITR filing experience will be simpler, with pre-filled smart forms and a cleaner tax framework.

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Filing income tax returns (ITR) is set to become simpler, smarter, and more user-friendly as the Income Tax Department prepares for the rollout of the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which will take effect from April 1, 2026.
 
Officials told PTI that the department will overhaul ITR forms, remove redundant rules, and make language clearer for taxpayers. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) expects the new forms to be ready by December 2025, after which they will be shared for public consultation. 
What’s Changing in ITR Filing?
 
According to CBDT member (Legislation) Ramesh Narain Parbat, quoted in The Economic Times, the goal is to make the forms “smarter, with more pre-filled sections,” so that taxpayers spend less time entering repetitive details.
 
 
Key changes in the pipeline:
 
Unified “Tax Year”: The new law replaces the old concept of financial year and assessment year with a single “tax year.”

Also Read

income tax return, ITR, INCOME TAX

Tax changes on hold: Government to reintroduce New Income Tax Bill today

TaxBuddy

DIY Filing at Scale: How TaxBuddy Is Making Income Tax Filing Easier for Millions

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

Have money abroad? IT dept's new guide spells out what & how to report

Residential property, home loan

₹6 Cr property sold, ₹0 tax paid-What the Income Tax ruling means for you

income tax itr taxation

ITR declared invalid? CBDT offers relief for those with technical glitches

 
Pre-Filled Information: More sections will come pre-filled, reducing errors and duplication.
 
TDS Tweaks: Forms for tax deducted at source (TDS) will also be reworked.
 
Simplified Language: Legal jargon will be removed to make forms easier to understand.
 
“Our first priority is to prepare and roll out forms required during the next financial year. Already, teams are working on it,” Parbat told ET. 
Why the Overhaul Now?
 
President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the new Income Tax Act on August 21, 2025, replacing the archaic Income Tax Act of 1961 after more than six decades. The law was passed by Parliament on August 12.
 
CBDT has been working on this transition since February 2025, when the Bill was first introduced. A committee under a Chief Commissioner has already identified outdated rules, held consultations, and drafted the first version of the new rules.
 
The department is also upgrading IT systems and training officers across India for smooth implementation. 
What It Means for You (Taxpayers)
 
For individuals and businesses, this means:
 
Easier ITR filing with fewer forms and smarter automation.
 
Greater certainty on deductions and exemptions, thanks to FAQs and guidance notes.
 
Lower compliance burden, with redundant rules eliminated.
 
Digital-first processes that minimize physical paperwork.
 
Parbat also noted that the new law is designed to provide clarity not just to taxpayers but also to tax administrators, reducing disputes and confusion.
 
Timeline of Rollout
 
Feb 2025: Work on new rules began.
 
Aug 2025: Act passed and approved by President.
 
Dec 2025: Draft rules and forms to be finalized and notified.
 
April 2026: Taxpayers will file their returns under the new system.   
The committee has identified redundancies, done public consultation and presented the draft rules to the Tax Policy & Legislation (TPL) division of the CBDT. Once examined by the CBDT, the draft rules will be sent to the Union Finance Minister for approval.
 
After vetting by the law department, the rules will be notified and laid before Parliament.
 
"The new I-T Act is coming into effect from April 1, 2026. So, our rules and forms have to be ready so that we can give effect to the new Act. So, we will be preparing them right away. The rules will be ready by year-end, which is December 2025," Parbat told PTI.
 
With regard to the changes in the tax forms, the CBDT member said all the different forms applicable under the Income Tax Act, like TDS quarterly return form, ITR forms, are being reworked, and the Directorate of Systems is working with the TPL division to roll them out.
 
"Our Act has changed... So it will be a brand new form. In the form, we are following the same principle, that they should be simple enough so that the ease of doing business is more and more," Parbat added.  With inputs from PTI
 

More From This Section

home loan

How to clear your 25-yr home loan in 10 years and save lakhs in interest

financial fraud

Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokerspremium

Indian traveller

India's offbeat travel insurance rises 45%, Seychelles up 115%, Vietnam 50%

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Got SGBs? Here's when you can redeem early between Oct 2025 and Mar 2026

spain

Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Topics : Income Tax filing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon