Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No more misleading stock tips? Sebi cracks down on fraudulent influencers

No more misleading stock tips? Sebi cracks down on fraudulent influencers

SEBI is intensifying its crackdown on unregistered investment advisors and financial influencers who mislead retail investors through social media.

Sebi, AMCs, family office funds, markets, mutual funds, PMS, regulatory overlap, pooled funds, Sebi consultation paper, portfolio management services, Swarup Mohanty, Sonam Srivastava, Divam Sharma, Lighthouse Canton, Jefferies, HNI, investment regul

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If you’ve ever come across a flashy stock market tip on WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, or even TV—promising “sure-shot multibaggers” or “guaranteed profits”—market regulator Sebi wants you to be cautious. Sebi has now stepped up its crackdown on unregistered investment advisors and so-called finfluencers who mislead retail investors with risky or fraudulent recommendations.
 
What is Sebi  doing about it?
 
Sebi Whole-time Director Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Tuesday said the regulator is working with Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) to verify financial ads and ensure only registered advisors can promote them.
 
A dedicated SEBI monitoring team is already flagging illegal stock tips and misleading posts to Google and Meta, which take them down within hours.
 
 
Enforcement action has been initiated against TV experts, penny stock manipulators, and influencers who pose as “educators” but actually push unregistered advice.

Also Read

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next monthpremium

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi relaxes IPO norms for large firms, steps up action on finfluencers

Avadhut Sathe

Avadhut Sathe denies 'finfluencer' tag after Sebi search, no tips given

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Fake MF redemptions, fraudulent trade apps: Sebi's big warning to investors

royalty payments

Royalties hit 16-year low in FY25 amid regulatory heat, shows datapremium

 
“We have no objection to genuine educators, but we will act against those luring investors with false promises,” Varshney clarified.
 
He said enforcement actions are being taken against violators, including TV experts and penny stock manipulators, while clarifying that SEBI has no objection to genuine “educators” but will act against those who, under that guise, provide unregistered trading advice or lure investors with false promises.
 
Safer IPOs for Retail Investors
 
Apart from tackling finfluencers, SEBI is also tightening IPO rules to protect small investors:
 
Conservative Valuations: Merchant bankers and anchor investors are being told to keep IPO pricing realistic to prevent post-listing crashes.
 
Large IPOs Made Easier: Exceptionally big companies (like the NSE) may get 10 years instead of 5 to meet the 25% public shareholding norm, making mega IPOs more feasible.
 
This means investors could see more large IPOs come to market, but at valuations that are more grounded and less risky.
 
Varshney said the regulator has floated a consultation paper proposing to extend the deadline for achieving 25 per cent public shareholding to 10 years for exceptionally large companies. 
Currently, companies must meet this requirement within five years of listing. This relaxation, he said, will make large IPOs such as that of the National Stock Exchange more feasible. 
Varshney added that SEBI is advising merchant bankers and anchor investors to adopt “realistic and conservative valuations” in IPOs to avoid post-listing price erosion that could dent retail investor confidence.
 
Why it matters
 
For retail investors, SEBI’s moves signal safer investing conditions:
 
Fewer chances of being duped by “fake gurus” on social media.
 
IPOs priced more reasonably, reducing the risk of losing money after listing.
 
Easier access to large, high-quality companies going public.
 
Investor Education Push
 
Sebi is also rolling out campaigns in schools and universities to help young Indians understand the basics of investing and how to differentiate between genuine advisors and fraudsters.
 
In short: Sebi wants you to invest—but wisely, and without falling prey to manipulation.
 

More From This Section

The joining and annual renewal fee of the Flipkart SBI Card is ₹500 plus applicable taxes. Upon successful application, cardholders can avail welcome benefits worth ₹1,250.

Big cashback for Flipkart, Myntra shoppers: New SBI co-branded Card decoded

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Investing in microcaps: Limit exposure to 5-10%, enter with 5-7-yr horizonpremium

Term Insurance

Delaying term insurance? Premiums jump nearly 50% in just five years

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank revises Imperia eligibility norms: New TRV rule from October

SBI Card

SBI credit card protection cover to cost less, new benefits kick in Sept 16

Topics : SEBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesIndore Meat Sale BanGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactMangal Electrical IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon