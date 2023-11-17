GMR airports to Emami: Companies with highest pledged holdings by promoters

In some signs of easing stress among company promoters, the level of promoter pledged shares of BSE 500 companies has declined to 1.22% in the September 2023 quarter from 1.36% in the June 2023 quarter, as per an analysis by Kotak Securities.





Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel "The value of the promoter (majority shareholder) pledged holding as a percentage of the promoter holding declined to 1.22% in the September 2023 quarter from 1.36% in the June 2023 quarter," it said.

Promoters of 82 companies in the BSE-500 Index have pledged part of their holdings in the September 2023 quarter.

The value of pledged promoter holdings stood at Rs 1.8 trillion (which is about 0.61% of the total BSE-500 Index’s market capitalization).

Point to note: Pledging of shares does not necessarily imply that a company or a promoter is under financial stress; banks (lenders) could have sought additional security in the form of promoter shares.

Highlights of the September 2023 quarter pledged holding disclosures

• Companies whose promoters pledged more than 75% of their holdings: None.

• Substantial increase in pledged promoter holdings: TTK Prestige, IndusInd Bank, The Ramco Cements, among others.

• Companies in which pledged promoter holdings declined: Suzlon Energy, Max Financial Services, Jindal Steel & Power, Sobha and Emami, among others.

• Fresh promoter pledges: TTK Prestige.

• Companies in which promoters released entire pledged holdings: Suzlon Energy, Sobha and Dixon Technologies.

• Companies in the Nifty-50 with more than 5% of pledged promoter holdings: Apollo Hospitals (16.1%), Asian Paints (6.5%), IndusInd Bank (47.3%) and JSW Steel (14.1%).





Promoters of GMR Airports, Max Financial Services and Medplus Health Services have high pledged holdings

Companies with the highest pledged holdings by promoters





Others on the list include IndusInd Bank, Kalpatru Projects, Chalet Hotels, Sterling and Wilson, Indus Towers, Chambal Fertilisers, India Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Swan Energy, Lloyds Metals, Aurobindo Pharma and Emami.



Companies with the highest pledged holdings by promoters as a proportion of total shares Others on the list include IndusInd Bank, Kalpatru Projects, Chalet Hotels, Sterling and Wilson, Indus Towers, Chambal Fertilisers, India Cements, Hindustan Zinc, Swan Energy, Lloyds Metals, Aurobindo Pharma and Emami. • The report compares changes in pledged holdings between June 2023 and September 2023 quarters.

Also Read Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy Suzlon hits 8-year high; up 197% so far in FY24 Stocks to Watch, Aug 30: Zee Ent, Zomato, Suzlon, Lupin, Airtel, Unichem New RBI norms to make personal loans costlier: Check rates of top lenders Mis-selling trap; air purifier basics: Top personal finance stories 88% of Industry leaders believe card tokenisation enhanced security: Report 8.7% Interest, 100% on-road price: Top car loan offers this festive season All about car loan rates, terms and offers explained in chart

GMR Airports, Sterling & Wilson and Chalet Hotels have the highest pledged holdings in overall holdings