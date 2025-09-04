Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fixed deposit rates of 10 finance companies: Know terms and tenures

Fixed deposit rates of 10 finance companies: Know terms and tenures

All companies offer an additional interest rate for senior citizens, according to Paisabazaar

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Fixed deposits are a safe and steady way to earn money A new analysis of fixed deposit offerings from leading financial companies highlights a clear trade-off between safety and returns.
 
Most of the companies, including Mahindra Finance, Sundaram Home Finance and ICICI Home Finance, hold a high AAA/Stable credit rating, indicating a high level of safety for investors. Shriram Finance and PNB Housing Finance have a AA+ rating, while Muthoot Capital Services and Manipal Housing Finance have A+ and A ratings, respectively.
 
All companies offer an additional interest rate for senior citizens, ranging from 0.10 per cent to 0.25 per cent (Mahindra Finance) and 0.50 per cent (Shriram Finance, Sundaram Home Finance, and Can Fin Homes).
 
 
The highest interest rates are often tied to specific tenures, typically ranging from three to five years, while one-year tenures generally offer lower rates. Check the table to know more.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

