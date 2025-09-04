Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Late ITR after Sept 15: Why the hit is bigger than just a penalty fee

Late ITR after Sept 15: Why the hit is bigger than just a penalty fee

From losing the old regime option to higher interest outgo, here's how a delayed ITR beyond September 15 can shrink your savings.

income tax

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Filing your income tax return (ITR) by the September 15 deadline is not just about ticking off a compliance box. Missing it can mean more than a late fee, it can snowball into interest outgo, lost tax benefits, and even trouble with future financial planning, says Niyati Shah, chartered accountant, vertical head, personal tax at 1 Finance.

 

The late-filing fee: Section 234F

Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, a mandatory penalty applies if you miss the due date:
 
  • Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh 
  • Rs 5,000 if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh
 
“This penalty is levied even if all your tax is already deducted at source (TDS) and no extra tax is due,” explains Shah.
 
 

Extra interest charges under Sections 234A, 234B and 234C

It does not stop at the late fee. Delayed returns attract interest on unpaid or underpaid taxes:
 
Section 234A: 1 per cent per month on unpaid tax from 16 September till filing

Also Read

income tax

Crypto to unlisted shares: 8 tax returns slip-ups that may cost you

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

When a parent passes away, here's how their tax filing and refunds work

Income Tax

From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Deadline that protects you from tax scrutiny: CA explains the rules

income tax filing

Filing taxes for first time? Step-by-step guide to register on I-T portal

 
Section 234B: 1 per cent per month from 1 April if advance tax paid is less than 90 per cent of liability
 
Section 234C: 1 per cent per month on missed or underpaid advance tax instalments
 
“For taxpayers with significant liabilities, even a short delay can inflate the final tax bill substantially,” notes Shah.
 

Other hidden setbacks

Late filing also carries broader financial consequences:
 
Refunds delayed: Processing and crediting of refunds may take longer.
 
Loss carry-forward blocked: Business income and capital gains losses cannot be carried forward. Only house property loss and depreciation carry-forward is allowed.
 
No old tax regime option: A late filer is mandatorily shifted to the new regime, even if the old one was more tax-efficient.
 
Loan and visa impact: Banks, NBFCs, and embassies often ask for ITR proofs. A late return may complicate approvals and affect creditworthiness.
 

A real-world example

Consider a salaried individual earning ~12 lakh. If he files on 1 October instead of 15 September, Shah illustrates, here’s how the costs add up:
 
Tax liability (new regime): Rs 83,200
 
Late fee (234F): Rs 5,000
 
Interest (234A): Rs 832
 
Interest (234B): Rs 4,992
 
Interest (234C): Rs 4,202
 
Total outgo: Rs 98,226
 
“In addition, he could face delayed refunds and may lose the ability to carry forward certain losses,” warns Shah.
 

The bottom line

Shah sums it up, “Delaying your ITR beyond September 15 triggers not just penalties, but also loss of tax flexibility and cash flow setbacks. Timely filing is no longer optional, it’s a financial safeguard.”

More From This Section

Medication, yoga, sunrise

5% GST cut to make salons, gyms and yoga services cheaper from Sept 22

Health Insurance Policy

Insurance GST cut to zero: Save ₹2,700 annually on ₹15,000 premium

BSE, stock market, Market Insights, Mutual Funds

Fund review: SBI Banking and PSU Fund

health insurance

Zero GST on health, life insurance: What the cut from 18% means for you

home loan

From public to pvt banks, Sept home loan rates range from 7.35% to 10.75%

Topics : Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing BS Web Reports Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodaySamsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched in IndiaSSC CGL 2025 Exam DateGST RatesWeather Update TodaySamsung Galaxy EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon