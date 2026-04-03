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Form 130 replaces Form 16: Experts explain what's changing in 'tax year'

New document become the statutory tax deduction certificate, introducing a three-part structure and shifting reporting from the 'assessment year' to a 'tax year' framework

Form 16

Form 16. Photo: Shutterstock

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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Form 16, the long-standing tax deduction certificate issued by employers, has been replaced by Form 130 under new Income Tax rules in FY27.
 
Employers may take time to make the shift, so taxpayers should start preparing for a more detailed reporting format, say experts.
 

Not just a new name

Form 130 may seem like a name change, but it introduces a revised structure and aligns with the Income Tax Act, 2025.
 
Parag Jain, tax head at 1 Finance, said the core purpose is unchanged: The document captures salary earned and tax deducted at source (TDS). “But the structure is more comprehensive. Form 16 had two parts, whereas Form 130 has three, including a new annexure that consolidates salary, exemptions, deductions and final tax liability in one place,” he said.
 
 
The annexure reduces manual calculations while filing returns.

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What changes for employees in practice

For most salaried individuals, there will be no change in salary or overall tax liability. However, the way information is presented and used during filing will be different.
 
Chandni Anandan, a chartered accountant and tax expert at ClearTax, said the shift is part of a broader legal transition. “The certificate will now refer to ‘tax year’ instead of ‘assessment year’, and TDS on salary will be mapped to Section 392 of the new Act instead of Section 192,” she said.
 
She explained with an example: “Rahul, a software engineer earning Rs 15 lakh annually, will see no change in his income or tax outgo. But his Form 130 will reflect updated statutory references and a ‘Tax Year 2026–27’ tag instead of the earlier assessment year format.”
 

Easier TDS verification

Form 130 asks for the disclosure of the tax deduction rate — a feature that will allow employees to verify whether the correct TDS is being applied.
 
“Earlier, employees only saw the amount deducted. Now, by seeing the percentage, they can identify if tax has been deducted at a higher or incorrect rate,” said Anandan.
 
For example, if an employee’s taxable income is Rs 12.5 lakh, the effective tax rate may be around 5–6 per cent. “If the form shows a 15 per cent deduction rate on a bonus, it may indicate a mismatch in how the employer applied tax slabs.”
 
Jain noted that with quarterly TDS data built into the form, discrepancies can now be identified earlier, before filing the return.
 

Transition to tax year

The government has shifted from “assessment year” (AY) system to a “tax year” framework, which people might take some time to understand.
 
Ritika Nayyar, partner at Singhania & Co., said taxpayers are accustomed to the AY format and may take time to adjust. “This transition year could be slightly confusing, as both terms will coexist in documents and communications,” she explained.
 
Anandan added that for the upcoming filing season in July 2026, taxpayers will still file returns for FY 2025–26 under AY 2026–27. “The tax year concept applies only to income earned from April 1, 2026 onwards.”
 
There is also a risk of misinterpretation. “Some taxpayers may assume tax year refers to the year of filing rather than the year of income, which could lead to errors in selecting the correct period,” Nayyar said.
 

What salaried taxpayers should do

Even though Form 130 is more detailed, experts say it should be treated as an enhanced version of Form 16—not an entirely new document. 
Nayyar advises taxpayers to carefully review the form once they receive it. “Employees should check that salary breakup, exemptions such as HRA or LTA, and deductions match what was declared during the year,” she said.
 

Key checks include:

Personal and employer details: Verify PAN, TAN and employment period
 
Salary and deductions: Ensure HRA, standard deduction and investments are correctly captured
 
TDS figures: Cross-check with AIS and Form 26AS (renamed Form 168)
 
Document authenticity: Confirm the form is generated through TRACES
 
Anandan flagged a compliance point: “Any certificate issued as Form 16 for Tax Year 2026–27 onwards is technically invalid. It must be Form 130 generated through the system.”
 

A more data-driven tax system

The move to Form 130 reflects a broader shift towards digitisation and tighter system integration in tax reporting.
 
Jain noted that the new format gives taxpayers “more to work with” in terms of information. At the same time, with pre-filled returns and automated checks becoming more robust, discrepancies are likely to be flagged earlier.
 

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 11:29 PM IST

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