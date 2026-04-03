New train rule allows last-minute boarding station change: Know more

Indian Railways now allows passengers to change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before a train’s scheduled departure, easing rules as part of its “52 Reforms in 52 Weeks” initiative.

“Passengers who miss boarding at the original station can now choose a more convenient station and board without losing their confirmed seat,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at a press conference.

Earlier, such changes had to be made at least 24 hours in advance and before chart preparation.

How the system now works

The updated boarding point will no longer appear in the first reservation chart

Instead, it will be reflected in the second reservation chart, which is prepared closer to departure

This is what enables changes.

Conditions set

You can change your boarding point only if:

Ticket status is “confirmed” or “reservation against cancellation”

Waitlisted tickets are not eligible

Change is allowed only once per ticket

Request must be made before the second chart is prepared

How to change the boarding point

Online (via IRCTC)

Log in to your account

Go to: My Account > My Transactions > Booked Ticket History

Select the ticket

Click “Change Boarding Point”

Choose a station from the route

Confirm the request

You’ll receive a confirmation message once updated.

Offline

Visit a railway reservation counter

Carry your ticket and valid ID proof

Parallel update: Ticket cancellation rules tightened

The Railways have also revised refund and penalty timelines (rolling out April 1–15, 2026):

Full/maximum refund window extended

Now: Cancel >72 hours before departure

Earlier: >48 hours

25 per cent deduction

Now applies for cancellations between 24–72 hours

Earlier: 12–48 hours

50 per cent deduction

For cancellations between 8–24 hours before departure

No refund

If cancelled within 8 hours of departure

Earlier cut-off was 4 hours / chart preparation