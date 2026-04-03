From fatigue to acne: Signs your gut is out of balance and how to fix it

The gut is often reduced to digestion, yet its role in overall health runs far deeper. It influences immunity, mood, skin health, and even how the body responds to stress. So when your gut is out of balance, the signs may not always begin in your stomach—and that is exactly why they are easy to miss.

“The gut is far more than a digestive organ. It is a metabolic, immune , and neuroendocrine hub, which means it is closely linked to both the nervous system and hormone regulation,” says Dr Chetan Kalal, Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Saifee Hospital, adding that early warning signs often show up in unexpected ways.

Here is how to spot the red flags and, more importantly, how to course-correct.

Early signs you might be overlooking

Gut imbalance, or dysbiosis, often shows up subtly and outside the digestive system, which makes it easy to dismiss at first. Some of the most commonly overlooked signs include:

Persistent fatigue despite adequate rest

Brain fog or difficulty concentrating

Low mood, anxiety, or irritability

Skin flare-ups such as acne or rosacea (a condition causing redness and visible blood vessels on the face)

Hair fall or scalp concerns

Frequent infections or reduced immunity

“These manifestations are mediated through the gut–skin axis, gut–brain axis, and immune modulation,” Dr Kalal notes, highlighting how deeply connected the gut is to overall health.

Clear digestive warning signs to watch for

While early symptoms may be subtle, digestive issues are more direct indicators and should not be ignored. Watch out for:

Persistent bloating

Unexplained acid reflux

Alternating constipation and diarrhoea

Unintentional weight loss

“These may signal deeper pathology, including dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut bacteria), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth - SIBO (excess bacteria in the small intestine), or inflammatory conditions, and warrant evaluation,” he cautions.

What is disrupting gut health today

Modern lifestyle habits are one of the biggest culprits behind poor gut health. While occasional indulgence may not cause harm, consistent patterns can gradually disrupt the gut microbiome. Key triggers include:

Diets high in ultra-processed foods and sugar

Low fibre intake

Chronic stress and poor sleep

Excess alcohol consumption

Indiscriminate use of antibiotics

Frequent snacking and inadequate hydration

Sedentary lifestyle

Even seemingly harmless habits can have a cumulative impact over time.

How to restore gut balance the right way

Fixing gut health is not about quick fixes, but about building sustainable habits that support the microbiome. Start with these essentials:

Increase fibre intake: Aim for 25–35 grams daily through whole foods

Diversify your diet: A range of plant-based foods supports microbial diversity

Include fermented foods: Curd or kefir can be beneficial additions

Use probiotics cautiously: “Their benefit is strain-specific and not universal,” Dr Kalal points out

Prioritise lifestyle: Manage stress, ensure adequate sleep, and stay active

Consistency, rather than intensity, is what delivers results.

The truth about ‘gut detox’ trends

With gut health trending, detox fads have gained popularity, but most lack scientific backing. “It is important to address the surge in ‘gut detox’ narratives. Most commercial detoxes lack scientific validity,” explains Dr Kalal.

The body already detoxifies efficiently via the liver and kidneys, and restrictive diets or unverified supplements may do more harm than good. Always consult a specialist before indulging in any new detox trend.

Long-term approach is the key

Gut health cannot be repaired overnight, but steady, evidence-based changes can significantly improve overall well-being.

“Gut health should be approached as a long-term lifestyle strategy rather than a quick fix,” Dr Kalal concludes.