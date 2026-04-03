From fatigue to acne: Signs your gut is out of balance and how to fix it
From poor sleep to frequent infections, gut imbalance can show up across the body. Here is how to spot the signs early and correct them with the right approach
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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The gut is often reduced to digestion, yet its role in overall health runs far deeper. It influences immunity, mood, skin health, and even how the body responds to stress. So when your gut is out of balance, the signs may not always begin in your stomach—and that is exactly why they are easy to miss.
“The gut is far more than a digestive organ. It is a metabolic, immune, and neuroendocrine hub, which means it is closely linked to both the nervous system and hormone regulation,” says Dr Chetan Kalal, Hepatologist and Liver Transplant Physician, Saifee Hospital, adding that early warning signs often show up in unexpected ways.
Here is how to spot the red flags and, more importantly, how to course-correct.
Early signs you might be overlooking
Gut imbalance, or dysbiosis, often shows up subtly and outside the digestive system, which makes it easy to dismiss at first. Some of the most commonly overlooked signs include:
- Persistent fatigue despite adequate rest
- Brain fog or difficulty concentrating
- Low mood, anxiety, or irritability
- Skin flare-ups such as acne or rosacea (a condition causing redness and visible blood vessels on the face)
- Hair fall or scalp concerns
- Frequent infections or reduced immunity
“These manifestations are mediated through the gut–skin axis, gut–brain axis, and immune modulation,” Dr Kalal notes, highlighting how deeply connected the gut is to overall health.
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Clear digestive warning signs to watch for
While early symptoms may be subtle, digestive issues are more direct indicators and should not be ignored. Watch out for:
- Persistent bloating
- Unexplained acid reflux
- Alternating constipation and diarrhoea
- Unintentional weight loss
“These may signal deeper pathology, including dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut bacteria), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth - SIBO (excess bacteria in the small intestine), or inflammatory conditions, and warrant evaluation,” he cautions.
What is disrupting gut health today
Modern lifestyle habits are one of the biggest culprits behind poor gut health. While occasional indulgence may not cause harm, consistent patterns can gradually disrupt the gut microbiome. Key triggers include:
- Diets high in ultra-processed foods and sugar
- Low fibre intake
- Chronic stress and poor sleep
- Excess alcohol consumption
- Indiscriminate use of antibiotics
- Frequent snacking and inadequate hydration
- Sedentary lifestyle
Even seemingly harmless habits can have a cumulative impact over time.
How to restore gut balance the right way
Fixing gut health is not about quick fixes, but about building sustainable habits that support the microbiome. Start with these essentials:
- Increase fibre intake: Aim for 25–35 grams daily through whole foods
- Diversify your diet: A range of plant-based foods supports microbial diversity
- Include fermented foods: Curd or kefir can be beneficial additions
- Use probiotics cautiously: “Their benefit is strain-specific and not universal,” Dr Kalal points out
- Prioritise lifestyle: Manage stress, ensure adequate sleep, and stay active
Consistency, rather than intensity, is what delivers results.
The truth about ‘gut detox’ trends
With gut health trending, detox fads have gained popularity, but most lack scientific backing. “It is important to address the surge in ‘gut detox’ narratives. Most commercial detoxes lack scientific validity,” explains Dr Kalal.
The body already detoxifies efficiently via the liver and kidneys, and restrictive diets or unverified supplements may do more harm than good. Always consult a specialist before indulging in any new detox trend.
Long-term approach is the key
Gut health cannot be repaired overnight, but steady, evidence-based changes can significantly improve overall well-being.
“Gut health should be approached as a long-term lifestyle strategy rather than a quick fix,” Dr Kalal concludes.
Recognising early signs and acting on them goes a long way, not just for digestion, but for better skin, improved immunity, and sharper mental clarity.
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 4:34 PM IST