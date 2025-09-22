From ₹10 cr to ₹190 cr: Golf Course Rd records record-breaking realty deals

Golf Course Road has in Gurugram has positioned itself as India’s most luxurious residential corridor, attracting ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNI), NRIs, and senior executives from global corporations. Over the past five years, property prices and rentals along the stretch have surged dramatically, reinforcing its status as the epicenter of India’s luxury real estate boom. According to 99acres, marquee developments on Golf Course Road have witnessed a two-to four-fold appreciation in property values since 2020. Meanwhile, monthly rentals in premium projects have more than doubled. Record-breaking property values The DLF Golf Links micro-market, home to The Aralias, The Magnolias, and The Camellias, continues to lead the surge:

The Aralias: ₹10 crore in 2020 → ₹35.6 crore now

The Magnolias: ₹13 crore → ₹45 crore

The Camellias: Starting re-trade price ₹65 crore

In December 2024, The Camellias set a new NCR benchmark when a 16,290 sq. ft. penthouse sold for ₹190 crore, marking the region’s costliest apartment transaction.

High-profile deals highlight growing demand for luxury housing:

Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia's Acquisition

In August 2025, British businessman Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia purchased an 11,416 sq. ft. apartment at The Camellias for ₹100 crore. Ahluwalia, who previously sold Euro Car Parts, now leads Dominvs Group, a London-based real estate and hospitality firm.

Sukhpal Ahluwalia told Business Standard: "I'm delighted to have purchased this spectacular property in The Camellias. It'll provide a wonderful base in India as I spend significantly more time on the ground."

Rishi Parti, director at Info-x Software Technology, acquired a 16,000 sq. ft. penthouse for ₹190 crore

In December 2024, Rishi Parti, director at Info-x Software Technology Pvt Ltd, acquired a 16,000 sq. ft. penthouse in The Camellias for ₹190 crore.

Smiti Agarwal, director at Wesbok Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, bought a unit for ₹100 crore in October 2023

In October 2023, Smiti Agarwal, director at Wesbok Lifestyle Pvt Ltd and wife of V Bazaar's CMD Hemant Agarwal, bought an apartment in The Camellias for ₹100 crore. The 11,000 sq. ft. unit was sold by a Singapore-based NRI, reflecting the international appeal of this luxury development.

“When we talk luxury housing in India, it’s only Mumbai and Delhi NCR. Once again, the transaction reaffirms the same. Luxury housing transactions continue to stay buoyant, clearly indicating the wealth creation among corporate CXOs in the last 3-4 years; they are not shying from flaunting their wealth; real estate continues to be the top investment and aspirations choice among the wealthy Indians,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and IndexTap.com

The deals comes at a time when DLF has been witnessing strong traction among non-resident Indians (NRIs) and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) for its luxury housing projects. Recently, the NCR-based realty major announced securing sales worth Rs 11,000 crore in its Privana North luxury project in Gurugram.

Real estate experts say that post-Covid, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) increasingly prefer gated condominiums over standalone bungalows, as these provide access to a wide range of facilities within the premises.

A recent report by CBRE and Assocham noted that sales of luxury houses priced at Rs 4 crore and above rose 85 per cent year-on-year to over 7,000 units in the top seven cities during the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).

Of this, Delhi NCR accounted for around 57 per cent of total sales.

Rentals keep pace with property appreciation

Rental yields are mirroring soaring property prices:

The Aralias: ₹2.6 lakh/month → ₹6 lakh

The Magnolias: ₹3.7 lakh → ₹9 lakh

The Camellias: ₹12–16 lakh/month, among the highest in India

DLF Dahlias sets new benchmarks

DLF’s latest launch, The Dahlias, sold 173 apartments in just nine weeks, averaging ₹75 crore per unit, with some units reportedly fetching up to ₹150 crore. The project includes:

15 penthouses/duplexes: 16,000–19,000 sq. ft.

Standard units: Starting 9,800 sq. ft.

Clubhouse: 350,000 sq. ft., more than double The Camellias’ 160,000 sq. ft. facility

Rajesh Ojha, Founder & CEO, Infinity Investments, said:

“Golf Course Road is no longer just a luxury address; it has evolved into one of the most resilient asset classes in NCR. Demand is largely end-user driven, with HNIs, business leaders, expats, and diplomats competing for a very limited supply. This scarcity factor, coupled with lifestyle appeal and brand value of developers like DLF, ensures capital appreciation and rising rentals even when other markets face headwinds.”

Why Golf Course Road is a magnet for luxury buyers

The corridor’s limited supply, prime location, and brand-driven developments have created a perfect storm for luxury real estate appreciation. Marquee projects with high-end amenities, expansive clubhouses, and ultra-spacious units continue to draw wealthy end-users, reinforcing Golf Course Road as the benchmark for India’s luxury property market.