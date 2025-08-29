Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

Expecting an ITR refund? Make sure your bank account is validated and your return e-verified, or you could face unnecessary delays.

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

As the income tax return (ITR) filing season for assessment year (AY) 2025-26 gathers pace, taxpayers expecting refunds should ensure their bank account details are correctly updated and validated on the income tax portal.
 
Even a small error in these details can delay the refund process.
 

Adding and validating bank account details

 

To receive refunds, you must first add your bank account on the e-filing portal and mark it for refund:
 
Step 1: Log in to the income tax e-filing portal.
 
Step 2: Go to ‘Profile’ → ‘My Bank Account’.
 
Step 3: Click ‘Add Bank Account’ and enter the required details (account number, IFSC, bank name, and account type).
 
 
Step 4: Once added, select the account you wish to nominate for refund and validate it through the electronic confirmation system.
 
Only validated accounts are eligible for refunds. Taxpayers can also track the status of their refund via the portal.

Don’t forget to e-verify your return

A common reason for refund delays is failure to e-verify the ITR. The return is treated as incomplete until it is verified. Taxpayers can e-verify instantly through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, Demat account, or bank account–based validation. Without this step, refunds will not be processed.
 

Why refunds get delayed

According to Avnish Arora, executive director, direct tax at Forvis Mazars India, while refund processing has become much faster, often within a month or even days, delays still occur. These are usually due to:

Incorrect or unvalidated bank account details

Discrepancies between filed return and records such as AIS or Form 26AS
 
Returns flagged for scrutiny
 
Pending tax dues or adjustments for earlier years
 
Arora adds, “The law entitles taxpayers to interest on late refunds under Section 244A, providing a measure of relief in the event of prolonged waiting. The key is accurate filing, because while the system has become faster, any error can hold up the refund.”
 
Taxpayers looking forward to a speedy refund this year must focus on three essentials: filing accurately, validating their bank account, and completing e-verification on time. These small steps can save weeks of unnecessary delay.
 

Income Tax filing Income Tax e-filing

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

