Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

Next time you buy a car, ask yourself: Do you want to just own it, or own it smartly?

Instead of emptying your savings, invest the remaining ₹15 lakh in a conservative or moderate mutual fund averaging 11% returns.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

For years, I believed the “best” way to buy a car was simple: pay the full amount in cash and be done with it. No EMIs, no loans, no stress. But when I recently looked into the math, I realised there’s a smarter way — one that not only gets you the car but also grows your wealth.
 
Take this example as explained by Vijay Maheshwari, certified wealth manager, in a LinkedIn Post
 
 Say you’ve got ₹20 lakh and want to buy a car worth ₹20 lakh.
 
Option 1: Pay in Full
You hand over the entire ₹20 lakh. End of story. The car is yours, but your bank account is empty.
 

Option 2: The Smart Loan Strategy
 
Put down ₹5 lakh as a down payment.
 
Take a car loan of ₹15 lakh at 9% for 5 years.
 
Instead of emptying your savings, invest the remaining ₹15 lakh in a conservative or moderate mutual fund averaging 11% returns.
 
Now let’s look at the numbers:
 
Loan interest over 5 years = ₹3.6 lakh
 
Investment growth in 5 years = ₹10.8 lakh
 
Net gain = ₹7.2 lakh ????
 
That’s the power of opportunity cost and compounding.
 
Why It Works
 
Your loan interest reduces each year as you repay the principal.
 
But your investments? They compound — earning returns not just on your money but also on past returns.
 
Instead of a depreciating car eating away your cash, your money keeps working for you in the background.
 
The Takeaway
 
Next time you’re tempted to pay cash for a big purchase like a car, pause and ask yourself: Do you want to just own it… or own it smartly?
 
Because sometimes, the smartest financial move isn’t avoiding debt — it’s using it wisely. 
 
(Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully before investing.)

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

