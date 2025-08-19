Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / From Real Estate to Pharma: Where Quant Small Cap Fund is placing new bets

From Real Estate to Pharma: Where Quant Small Cap Fund is placing new bets

Quant Small Cap Fund added five new stocks to its portfolio in July 2025, signaling fresh investment bets. Here's what investors need to know about these picks.

mutual funds, SIP inflows, SIFs, Q4 earnings, asset management companies, HDFC AMC, ABSL AMC, UTI AMC, Nippon Life India, AMCs outlook, market volatility

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Quant Small Cap Fund — now one of India’s largest small-cap mutual funds with nearly Rs 30,000 crore in assets — made some noteworthy portfolio moves in July. 
 
What’s New in the Portfolio
 
Five New Entrants:
 
Marathon Nextgen Realty (8.13% stake, 1.32% of the fund)
 
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (1.57%)

Also Read

funds

Multi-factor funds: Opt for quant model-run fund to eliminate manager riskpremium

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma

Jane Street fallout: High-frequency trading, quant firms under lenspremium

share market, stock market

Motilal Oswal top 5 quant strategy stocks for July 2025: Full list here

initial public offering, IPO

Patel Retail IPO opens today: Analysts offer mixed views; should you apply?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex hold gains; RIL, Bharti Airtel up 2% each; OMCs, media lead

 
Capri Global Capital (2.95%)
 
Gland Pharma (0.38%)
 
Anthem Biosciences (0.66%)
 
Increased Exposure:
 
Jio Financial Services — raised from 0.88% to 0.95%, now 6.76% of the fund
 
Anand Rathi Wealth — raised from 2.68% to 3.10%, now 2.3% of the fund
 
 
Cutbacks and exits
Exited – Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals.
 
Reduced – HP Adhesivesand Onesource Specialty Pharma
 
Why It Matters for Investors
 
Impressive Track Record: Over five years, a lump sum of ₹1 lakh grown to ₹6.7 lakh (7× return), and a ₹10,000 monthly SIP would now be worth ₹11.4 lakh. That’s an annualized return of 37.21%.
 
"Sure, the past year has been rough, but over the last five years the fund has delivered an annualised return of 37.21 per cent, enough to turn a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh into around Rs 6.7 lakh. Yes, that’s a 7x jump in just five years. Meanwhile, a Rs 10,000-a-month SIP would have grown to Rs 11.4 lakh in the same period.
 
The secret sauce? VLRT. Instead of relying on gut feeling, this four-star-rated fund uses a data-driven approach called VLRT," explained Agnisheik Chatterji of Value Research.
 
Dynamic Portfolio Strategy (VLRT):
 
Valuations: Finds underpriced opportunities
 
Liquidity: Tracks where money is flowing
 
Risk Appetite: Gauges the investor mood
 
Timing: Acts when all align
This flexible approach lets the fund switch 70–100% of its holdings annually.
 
"This strategy allows Quant Small Cap to chase high-growth opportunities quickly, and move out just as fast when momentum fades.
 
As a result, the fund changes around 70 per cent of its portfolio every year. In some years, that’s been over 100 per cent, meaning it’s replaced every stock in its portfolio more than once in 12 months," added Chatterji.
 
What You Should Consider
 
Volatility is High: The fund’s standard deviation is around 17.2%, slightly above the 16.96% category average. In the past year, it dropped 6%, more than peers.
 
"Because the fund hunts momentum, it can be volatile, and recent months have been proof, falling way harder (-6 per cent returns) than its average peer (-2.2 per cent) in the last 12 months. Additionally, its standard deviation (a measure of how much returns swing) is 17.19 per cent, slightly higher than the small-cap category average of 16.96 per cent. In simple terms: expect more ups and downs," said Value Research.
 
Ideal for Long-Term Investors: If you're investing with a horizon of 7+ years and prefer aggressive growth over stability, this fund could reward discipline.
 
Strategic Diversifier: With new picks in varied sectors — real estate, lifestyle, healthcare, finance — the fund offsets sector-specific risk, while staying aggressive.
 
Timing Matters: The fund's active strategy thrives on momentum — but moves quickly — so be prepared for swift changes.
 
Stay Invested for Growth: Long-term commitment may smooth out short-term swings.
 
Track Portfolio Themes: The latest additions hint at where Quant sees future small-cap opportunities.
 

More From This Section

FASTAG, TOLL PLAZA

FASTag annual pass crosses 500K users nationwide within four days of launch

money, cash, currency

Family discretionary trusts: A shield for wealth, debt, and divorce

elderly, old age

Premium cost, add-ons: Things to know when taking parents' health insurance

reit

REITs promise stable income, but investors must brace for volatilitypremium

EPFO likely to reduce interest rate for FY25 in Friday board meeting

When can you tap into your PF savings? EPFO withdrawal rules explained

Topics : Quant funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon