Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Galaxy Health unveils a plan with no co-payment, ICU cover & bonus

Galaxy Health unveils a plan with no co-payment, ICU cover & bonus

Plans address a range of family health care needs such as assisted reproduction treatment, in-utero fetal surgery for unborn

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Representational image

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Galaxy Health Insurance has launched a package of new plans for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore to help people’s “evolving medical needs”, it said.
 
The launch of ‘Galaxy Promise’ comes at a time when India's health care costs are witnessing an annual surge of 10-15 per cent, said the company.
 
Features and benefits
 

More From This Section

Equity Mutual Fund

New ICICI Pru Fund focuses on large caps, low volatility for steady returns

Credit Card

How changing your credit card billing cycle can help in better cash flow

Education loan

How a financial planner may help you invest for children's education

Coldplay steals the show, sings 'Vande Mataram' with A R Rahman

Coldplay show: 33x surge in Mumbai hotel search, Ahmedabad rooms at Rs 50k

Australia visa

MATES scheme: New opportunity for Indians to work in Australia from Dec

The insurance plans features include an unlimited restoration of sum insured, allowing policyholders to make multiple claims in the same policy year and for the same condition.
 
“We are committed to creating solutions that not only provide financial security in times of need but also encourage a culture of preventive health and wellness,” said G. Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer of Galaxy Health Insurance. 
 
 
What does package offer
 
Full coverage for room rent and ICU charges
 
No co-payment requirement
 
Coverage for 68 consumable items plus admission, record, and insurance processing charges.
 
Women-centric benefits covering assisted reproduction treatment and in-utero fetal surgery.
 
Cumulative bonus up to 500 per cent of sum insured.
 
Insured can opt for any room type.
 
Customers can reduce the pre-existing diseases waiting period from 36 months to 24 or 12 months.
 
The package has a feature called the ‘Gala Fit’ that offers premium discounts of up to 20 per cent at renewal and rewards policyholders for “healthy activities”.
 
Flexible options
 
Policyholders can choose from Signature, Elite, and Premier plans, with additional optional covers available. Signature offers enhanced benefits including extended pre- and post-hospitalisation coverage of up to 90 and 180 days, respectively, and reduced waiting periods for specified diseases and pre-existing conditions.

Also Read

Elderly, Senior citizen

GST Council may waive 18% tax on senior citizens' insurance plans in Dec

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Air pollution driving up health costs? Choose comprehensive insurance now

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

Keep health cover comprehensive and contemporary by adding riders

Health insurance customers will face higher premiums as insurers implement hikes. HDFC Ergo General Insurance has recently raised premiums for its flagship product, Optima Secure. New India Assurance has also announced upcoming hikes across all its p

SAHIs share in retail health insurance segment rises to 57% in FY24

life insurance

Should you bundle health and life cover plans: Key points to consider

Topics : Health Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon