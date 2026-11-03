Gen Z seeks 3.4 office days; Millennials settle for 3.2-3.3, says Savills

Generation Z employees want to spend an average of 3.4 days a week in the office, more than Millennials and only marginally less than older generations, challenging the perception that younger workers are more inclined towards remote working, according to a new global survey by property consultancy Savills.

The survey found that Gen Z respondents prefer 3.4 office days a week, compared with 3.2 days for younger Millennials and 3.3 days for older Millennials. The preferred frequency rises to 3.5 days for both Generation X and Baby Boomers. What they want from the office is simple: great Wi-Fi, public transport access and a gym or Pilates studio nearby. With 46% of Gen Z respondents commuting 41 minutes or more, the longest of any generation, connectivity matters

The preference comes even as employees across all generations currently report spending approximately four days a week at the office. Gen Z respondents, however, continue to place a high value on work-life balance: every respondent in the cohort said it was either moderately or extremely important.

The findings are based on Savills World Research's Impacts Generational Preferences Survey, which collected 645 responses globally between September 4 and 18, 2026. The consultancy cautioned that the results reflect the composition of its survey sample and should be treated as indicative rather than representative of every generation or region.

Connectivity and commute shape office preferences

For younger employees, the appeal of the workplace appears closely linked to how easily they can get there and how well it functions once they arrive.

High-quality Wi-Fi emerged as the most important office amenity across generations. But public transport connections ranked second for Gen Z, while the corresponding priority among respondents from other generations was mobile signal within the office. A quiet space for focused work featured among the top three priorities for both groups.

The emphasis on connectivity is significant given the commuting burden reported by younger workers. Around 46% of Gen Z respondents said their commute lasted 41 minutes or more — the longest among the generations surveyed.

Savills attributes this partly to the location of more affordable housing outside city centres, making access to public transport an important consideration when choosing an office.

The preference for offices also appears to extend beyond infrastructure. Gen Z respondents ranked team collaboration as the most important office activity, followed by social connection and learning opportunities. Work-life separation, individual focused work and in-person client meetings followed. "“As Generation Z becomes a larger part of the workforce – with its oldest members of the generation turning 29 in 2026 - we see real estate markets increasingly looking to adapt to their preferences. As attitudes and preferences evolve across generations, developers, employers and governments must understand where meaningful differences exist and how these may affect demand. For each generation, changing expectations create both challenges and opportunities for real estate," said Kelcie Sellers, Associate Director in Savills World Research team.

Wellness facilities gain importance

The survey also points to a growing interest in lifestyle amenities around workplaces. Restaurants were the highest-rated local amenity across all age groups, while gyms and wellness centres had stronger appeal among younger respondents.

When asked about specific facilities, Gen Z respondents showed a preference for gyms and Pilates studios over options such as health food stores and padel or tennis courts.

For office landlords and developers, these preferences could influence how workplaces and surrounding commercial spaces are planned. The findings point to demand for offices that combine reliable digital infrastructure with convenient transport access and lifestyle facilities nearby.

“Gen Z’s workplace preferences highlight the importance of creating office environments that support collaboration, career development and employee well-being,” said Arvind Nandan, managing director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

“As India’s workforce evolves, organisations will need to consider how workplace design, reliable technology and connectivity can make office attendance more meaningful. Access to public transport and nearby lifestyle amenities will also be important considerations in shaping workplaces that respond to the expectations of younger employees,” he said.