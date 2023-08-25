An inheritance issue, luxury at the movies: Top personal finance stories

In this week’s lead story from our weekly newsletter, Bindisha Sarang delves into the significant but often ignored subject of the financial rights of children born from invalid marriages. The article explains who is legally considered an illegitimate child and discusses their rights vis-à-vis both ancestral and inherited property. Do read this article to develop a nuanced understanding of this subject.

If you are a diehard moviegoer, this week’s article by Namrata Kohli on the evolution of the movie-watching experience in India — how both technology and customer service have improved over the years — is for you. It discusses the growing trend of luxury cinemas offering bespoke experiences and advanced technologies. Read this article to make more informed choices before your next cinematic outing.

If you have an investment horizon of one to three years, consider investing in a short-duration fund with a consistent track record. If you are having difficulty in choosing, look up Morningstar’s review of HDFC Short-Term Debt Fund.

Want higher returns and portfolio diversification? Think beyond bank fixed deposits and opt for corporate fixed deposits. Look up Paisabazaar’s table for information on returns and credit ratings of leading providers.

NUMBER OF THE WEEK

161 per cent: A study by Policybazaar.com shows that the average health insurance claim size for major types of ailments skyrocketed between 2018 and 2022. The average claim size for infectious diseases rose from Rs 24,569 in 2018 to Rs 64,135 in 2022, an increase of 161 per cent.

Also Read HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts Fair share: Children born of invalid marriages are treated as legitimate In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies Women prefer equity funds, invest Rs 14,347 monthly, which is more than men Fair share: Children born of invalid marriages are treated as legitimate Avoid drastic shift away from large-cap, into mid-, small-cap funds Business ideas under 3 lakh: Here's how you can set up your own business Fund pick: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

For respiratory disorders, the claim size rose from Rs 48,452 to Rs 94,245 over the same period.

The increase over this period was 93 per cent in the case of digestive ailments, 56 per cent in the case of genitourinary ailments, and 54 per cent in the case of cataract.

Rising treatment costs will require you to hike the sum insured of your health insurance policy every five years.