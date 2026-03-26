Help for consumers as restaurants are asked not to add 'LPG cost' to bills

A regulatory authority has told restaurants they cannot add “LPG charges” to bills, seeking to protect consumers as the war in West Asia upsets the fuel supplies of businesses.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), in an advisory on Wednesday, said such charges cannot be levied by default and the practice flouts the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

What changes

CCPA said restaurants cannot add fuel costs as separate line items on bills and must be part of menus. “No such charges shall be levied automatically,” it said, adding that the practice was being used to bypass rules on service charges.

“Input costs such as fuel, LPG, electricity, and other operational expenses are part of the cost of running a business and must be factored into the pricing of menu items.”

Why this matters for consumers

For customers, the move addresses a growing concern over inflated restaurant bills driven by opaque add-ons.

The advisory highlights two key issues:

Lack of transparency: Charges added after ordering make it difficult to assess the true cost of a meal.

Unjustified billing: Consumers end up paying for operational costs that should already be included in menu pricing.

The CCPA also observed that renaming such charges, for instance as “fuel recovery”, does not make them permissible.

What you should check on your bill

When dining out, consumers should now expect:

Menu prices to reflect the final cost, excluding only applicable taxes.

No automatic addition of LPG or similar charges.

Any optional charge (such as a tip) to be clearly voluntary.

If such charges appear, customers can ask for them to be removed before making payment.

How to complain

If a restaurant refuses to remove these charges, consumers have recourse:

Call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 or file a complaint via its app.

Approach the consumer commission through the e-Jagriti portal.

Escalate the matter to district authorities or the CCPA.

The authority said it is closely monitoring such practices and will take action where necessary.