Centre clarifies family pension rules, says keep daughter's name in records

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has said that the name of a daughter must not be deleted from the family details of central government employees or pensioners, seeking to prevent errors and ensure fairness for eligible beneficiaries.
Clarification to avoid future disputes
DoPPW issued a clarification after several queries on whether a daughter’s name could be removed from the family list after an employee retires or in case of marriage. The DoPPW has made it clear that once a daughter’s name is included, it must remain on record permanently. The eligibility for receiving family pension will be assessed later, after the death of the pensioner or the existing family pensioner, as per the rules.
This measure aims to enhance transparency, reduce future disputes, and ensure that no rightful beneficiary is denied benefits due to missing documentation or outdated family details. ALSO READ | Pension after compulsory retirement? Centre issues key clarification
What pension rules say
Under Rule 50(15) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021, every government servant must provide complete family particulars when joining service and keep them updated throughout their career. The list should include:
- Spouse (including those judicially separated)
- Sons and daughters (whether from a current, deceased, or divorced spouse, or from void marriages)
- Parents
- Disabled siblings
These details are to be submitted in Form 4 to the head of office and updated whenever there is a change in family status, such as marriage, birth, or adoption.
Safeguards for eligible family members
DoPPW said that even if a family member’s name was inadvertently not recorded earlier, the pension claim should not be rejected if eligibility can be established. This safeguard ensures that legitimate claimants are not deprived of benefits due to administrative lapses.
However, the rule will not apply to re-employed government servants who are not entitled to pension or gratuity under the current rules.
Ensuring fairness and accountability
By mandating the permanent inclusion of daughters’ names in family records, the government aims to strengthen fairness and continuity in the pension system. The move is also expected to streamline pension processing, prevent legal disputes, and ensure uniform application of rules across departments.