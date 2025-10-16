Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Home loan rates range 7.35-15% in Oct: Check best offers in festival season

Home loan rates range 7.35-15% in Oct: Check best offers in festival season

Customers must compare offers of various lenders to get the best deal

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Loan, Home Loan, Money(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

People planning to buy homes are closely tracking loan interest rates, which banks and housing finance companies (HFCs) often adjust to attract customers in the festival season. Real estate activity typically surges around this time, with lenders rolling out competitive rates and incentives.

October 2025 home loan rates

Home loan rates in October 2025 range from 7.35 per cent to as high as 15 per cent, according to data from Paisabazaar.com. Rates depend on the lender, loan amount, and type of borrower. Public-sector banks offer some of the lowest starting rates, while private banks and HFCs maintain broader ranges, sometimes offering concessions or special schemes.
 

Highlights

 
Lowest rates: Union Bank of India, Bank of India, and Central Bank of India offer rates starting at 7.35 per cent.
 
Public-sector banks’ rates typically range from 7.35 per cent to 10.75 per cent.
 
Private banks’ rates start around 7.70 per cent, with some lenders offering up to 15 per cent for select loan categories.

Also Read

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates at 7.35-15% in festival season: Check offers in Oct

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates: PSU banks' rates cheaper, private lenders start at 7.70%

Loan, Home Loan, Money

September home loan rates: SBI, BoB start from 7.35%, see full list

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates steady in Sept; state-owned banks offer best rates

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Live on rent or buy home for Rs 1.8-cr loan? Bengaluru techie asks Reddit

 
HFCs’ rates range from 7.45 per cent to 8.75 per cent, depending upon loan amount and tenure.  ALSO READ | Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Home loan rates in October 

Name of Lender
 Loan Amount (Rs)
Upto 30 Lakh Above 30 Lakh & Upto 75 Lakh Above 75 Lakh
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
State Bank of India 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95 7.50-8.95
Bank of Baroda 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.50
Union Bank of India* 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00 7.35-10.00
Punjab National Bank 7.50-9.35 7.45-9.25 7.45-9.25
Bank of India 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.10 7.35-10.35
Canara Bank** 7.50-10.25 7.45-10.25 7.40-10.15
UCO Bank*** 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50 7.40-9.50
Bank of Maharashtra 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15 7.35-10.15
Punjab and Sind Bank 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75 7.55-10.75
Indian Overseas Bank 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards 7.35 onwards
Indian Bank 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40 7.40-9.40
Central Bank of India 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40 7.35-9.40
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards 7.99 onwards
ICICI Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
Axis Bank 8.35-11.90 8.35-11.90 8.35-9.35
HSBC Bank 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards 7.70 onwards
South Indian Bank 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
Karur Vysya Bank 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90 8.50-10.90
Karnataka Bank 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76 8.21-10.76
Federal Bank 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50 8.15-9.50
Bandhan Bank 8.41-15.00 8.41-12.58 8.41-12.58
RBL Bank 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
CSB Bank 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards 8.30 onwards
HDFC Bank 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards 7.90 onwards
City Union Bank 8.25-9.50 8.50-10.00 8.75-10.50
HOUSING FINANCE COMPANIES (HFCs)
LIC Housing Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Bajaj Housing Finance 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards 7.45 onwards
Tata Capital 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
PNB Housing Finance 8.25-11.50 8.25-11.50 8.25-10.85
GIC Housing Finance 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards 8.20 onwards
SMFG India Home Finance 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards 10.00 onwards
Sammaan Capital  (Formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards 8.75 onwards
Aditya Birla Capital 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards 8.25 onwards
ICICI Home Finance 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards 7.50 onwards
Godrej Housing Finance 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards 7.75 onwards
*Extra interest rate concession of 0.05% to borrowers opting for insurance policy.  **Under CRG-Prime, CRG-1 & CRG-2, additional 5 bps concession for takeover/ready to move HL proposals & for salaried employees maintaining salary a/c with the bank.  ***Additional concession of 0.05% & 0.10% for women borrowers & takeover loans, respectively.
Rates as of 15th October 2025
Source: Paisabazaar.com

Why these Home Loan rates matter

Even small differences in interest rates can significantly affect monthly EMIs and total repayment amounts over the loan tenure. For instance, a Rs 50 lakh home loan at 7.5 per cent over 20 years would cost around Rs 40,800 per month. The same loan at 8.5 per cent would push EMIs to roughly Rs 43,000, a yearly difference of nearly Rs 25,000.

Tips for borrowers

Compare rates across multiple lenders rather than taking the first offer.
 
Look for additional benefits, such as processing fee waivers or concessions for salaried account holders.
 
Evaluate loan tenure carefully: longer tenures reduce EMIs but increase total interest paid.
 
Consider locking in rates if a post-festival rise is expected.
 
With rates varying widely across banks and HFCs, informed choices now can help borrowers save substantially over the life of their home loan.

More From This Section

Auto Industry small Cars

EVs, vacations, gadgets and upgrades: India's new wealth priorities in 2025

car loan

Car loans at 7.6% this festival season: Banks roll out zero-fee offers

Railways, artificial intelligence, security, cctv cameras

Railways to allow people to change travel dates without cancellation fee

NPS, Pension

What numbers reveal: Why India's pension system is among bottom 3 globally

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

75% withdrawal allowed after job loss, full after a year, clarifies EPFO

Topics : home loan rate BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon