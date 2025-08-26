Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 08:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / How to clear your 25-yr home loan in 10 years and save lakhs in interest

How to clear your 25-yr home loan in 10 years and save lakhs in interest

Rohit & Neha Cleared Their ₹50 Lakh Home Loan 15 Years Early - Here's How You Can Too

home loan

If you pay one additional EMI of ₹40,000 annually, it directly reduces your outstanding principal.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

For most homebuyers, the biggest financial burden is the home loan EMI. What many don’t realise is that in the initial years, 90% of their payments go towards interest, not principal. But with a smart repayment strategy, you can cut a 25-year loan to just 10 years, saving lakhs in interest.
 
The Problem
 
Take this common scenario:
 
Loan: ₹50 lakh
 
Interest Rate: 8.5%

Also Read

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rate in August starts from 7.35%: Check banks' offerings here

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: Check what its rivals are offering

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loans at 7.35%: See how much you will have to pay across lenders

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Lower home loan EMIs spark increased buyer interest amid repo rate cutspremium

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Home loan rates in July: PSU banks start at 7.35%, private lenders at 7.90%

 
Tenure: 25 years
 
EMI: ₹40,000 per month
 After one year, you’ve paid ₹4.8 lakh, but only ₹60,000 reduces your loan. The bank takes the rest (₹4.2 lakh) as interest.
 
That’s why so many borrowers feel like their principal never reduces, even after years of EMIs.
 
 
Certified financial planner Vijay Maheswari explains the strategy to finish the home loan in just 10 years: 
 
1. Pay 1 Extra EMI Every Year
 
If you pay one additional EMI of ₹40,000 annually, it directly reduces your outstanding principal.
 
This simple step alone cuts your tenure from 25 years to 20 years.
 
2. Increase EMI by 7.5% Every Year
 
Let’s say you start with ₹40,000 EMI. Next year, you raise it to ₹43,000. Then ₹46,200 the year after, and so on.
 
This increase keeps pace with salary growth.
 
Result: Loan tenure drops to 12 years.
 
3. Combine Both Steps
 
Do both: extra EMI + 7.5% annual increase.
 
Outcome: Loan finishes in just 10 years.
 
You save over ₹35–40 lakh in interest, depending on your loan size.
 
Real-Life Example
 
Let’s take Rohit & Neha Sharma from Pune, both IT professionals.
 
They took a ₹50 lakh home loan in 2024 at 8.5% for 25 years.
 
EMI = ₹40,000
 
If they do nothing:
 
By 2049, they’ll pay back ₹1.2 crore (₹70 lakh in interest).
 
But they decide to apply the 2-step strategy:
 
Each year, they add 1 extra EMI (₹40,000)
 
Plus, they increase EMI by 7.5% annually (₹40,000 → ₹43,000 → ₹46,200, etc.)
 
Result:
 
Loan closes by 2034 instead of 2049
 
They pay back only ₹85 lakh total
 
Savings = ₹35 lakh+ in interest
 
They own their home 15 years earlier 
 
Key Takeaways for Borrowers
 
  •  Don’t stick to fixed EMIs for 25 years.
  • Use salary hikes to increase EMIs instead of lifestyle inflation.
  • Even one extra EMI a year makes a massive difference.
  •  Combine both hacks → become loan-free in a decade.
 

More From This Section

financial fraud

Surat stockbroking fraud: Avoid unregistered middlemen posing as brokerspremium

Indian traveller

India's offbeat travel insurance rises 45%, Seychelles up 115%, Vietnam 50%

SBG, sovereign gold bonds

Got SGBs? Here's when you can redeem early between Oct 2025 and Mar 2026

spain

Budget behind the fun: How much Indians are spending on Spain's La Tomatina

Ganesh Chaturthi

Onam, Ganapati bring early August salary credit for govt staff, pensioners

Topics : home loan rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickDelhi Metro Fare HikeTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookVikran Engineering IPOYes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon